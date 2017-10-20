Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)

Name Description

Ichiro Okamoto Mr. Ichiro Okamoto has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., since June 2015. His previous titles include Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office and Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office in the Company.

Shozo Hamamura Mr. Shozo Hamamura has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIKKEI MC ALUMINUM CO., LTD., since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Hiroyasu Hiruma Mr. Hiroyasu Hiruma as been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkei Panel System Co., Ltd., since June 2014. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd

Masao Imasu Mr. Masao Imasu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Mikio Shimizu Mr. Mikio Shimizu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkeikin Kakoh Kaihatsu Holdings Company, Ltd., since June 2013. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., Nikkei Niigata Co., Ltd. and Nikkeikin Aluminum Core Technology Company Ltd.

Koji Ueno Mr. Koji Ueno has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON FRUEHAUF COMPANY, LTD., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Hiroshi Yamamoto Mr. Hiroshi Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Toshihide Murakami Mr. Toshihide Murakami has been serving as Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office, Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Yasunori Okamoto Mr. Yasunori Okamoto has been serving as Senior Manager of Planning Office, Senior Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs & Accounting Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masato Ono Mr. Masato Ono has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Total Insurance Service Limited. He used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in the Japan-based company, as well as Vice President and Director of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Ryoichi Hayashi Mr. Ryoichi Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, MMP Co., Ltd.