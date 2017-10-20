Edition:
United States

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd (5703.T)

5703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

335JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥335
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,207,157
52-wk High
¥353
52-wk Low
¥223

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ichiro Okamoto

60 2015 President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shozo Hamamura

62 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroyasu Hiruma

61 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masao Imasu

74 2013 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Mikio Shimizu

65 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Koji Ueno

64 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroshi Yamamoto

66 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Minoru Sotoike

59 2016 Executive Officer

Hideki Amimura

Executive Officer

Takashi Hara

60 Executive Officer

Kazuto Sanada

Executive Officer

Hirokazu Takatoku

58 Executive Officer

Masamichi Ueda

67 Executive Officer

Kotaro Yasuda

60 Executive Officer

Toshihide Murakami

60 2014 Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office, Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office, Director

Yasunori Okamoto

60 2013 Senior Manager of Planning Office, Senior Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs & Accounting Office, Director

Masato Ono

66 2012 Director

Ryoichi Hayashi

65 2013 Independent Director

Haruo Ito

73 2016 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Ichiro Okamoto

Mr. Ichiro Okamoto has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., since June 2015. His previous titles include Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office and Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office in the Company.

Shozo Hamamura

Mr. Shozo Hamamura has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIKKEI MC ALUMINUM CO., LTD., since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Hiroyasu Hiruma

Mr. Hiroyasu Hiruma as been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkei Panel System Co., Ltd., since June 2014. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd

Masao Imasu

Mr. Masao Imasu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Mikio Shimizu

Mr. Mikio Shimizu has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nikkeikin Kakoh Kaihatsu Holdings Company, Ltd., since June 2013. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., Nikkei Niigata Co., Ltd. and Nikkeikin Aluminum Core Technology Company Ltd.

Koji Ueno

Mr. Koji Ueno has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NIPPON FRUEHAUF COMPANY, LTD., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Hiroshi Yamamoto

Mr. Hiroshi Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toyo Aluminum K.K., since June 2013. He used to work for another subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Minoru Sotoike

Hideki Amimura

Takashi Hara

Kazuto Sanada

Hirokazu Takatoku

Masamichi Ueda

Kotaro Yasuda

Toshihide Murakami

Mr. Toshihide Murakami has been serving as Senior Manager of Technology & Development Office, Senior Manager of Product Safety & Quality Assurance Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd.

Yasunori Okamoto

Mr. Yasunori Okamoto has been serving as Senior Manager of Planning Office, Senior Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs & Accounting Office and Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masato Ono

Mr. Masato Ono has been serving as Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since October 1, 2012. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Total Insurance Service Limited. He used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in the Japan-based company, as well as Vice President and Director of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Ryoichi Hayashi

Mr. Ryoichi Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, MMP Co., Ltd.

Haruo Ito

Mr. Haruo Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading