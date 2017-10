Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)

Name Description

Hiroshi Yao Mr. Hiroshi Yao has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mitsubishi Aluminum Co., Ltd. and Universal Can Corporation.

Akira Takeuchi Mr. Akira Takeuchi has been serving as President and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Manager of Legal Affairs Office in General Affairs Division, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Osamu Iida Mr. Osamu Iida has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Technology and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President of Copper Business Company and Manager of Naoshima Smelting Center in the Company.

Naoki Ono Mr. Naoki Ono has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Materials Eco-Refining Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Resources in Raw Fuel Supervisor Unit and Director of Mineral Product Sales in Sales Supervisor Unit in the Company.

Nobuo Shibano Mr. Nobuo Shibano has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since June 29, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Planning Management and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yasunobu Suzuki Mr. Yasunobu Suzuki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Metal Business Company and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Vice President of Metal Business Company, Vice President of Copper Business Company and Director of Copper Processing Business in the Company.

Yukio Okamoto Mr. Yukio Okamoto has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since June 2000. He is also serving as Representative Director in Okamoto Associate, Inc. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Mariko Tokuno Ms. Mariko Tokuno has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Materials Corporation since June 2016. She used to work for other three companies, including TIFFANY & Co. and Christian Dior.