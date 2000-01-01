DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)

Name Description

Masao Yamada Mr. Masao Yamada has been serving as President and Representative Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous positions include Senior Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office and Vice President in Eco Business & Recycle Company. He used to work in other three companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Shinshu University.

Katsuji Matsushita Mr. Katsuji Matsushita has been serving as Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary and working for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for MODERN ASIA ENVIRONMENTAL HOLDINGS INC. and Akita Zinc Co., Ltd.

Yasusumu Kaga Mr. Yasusumu Kaga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries of the company including DOWA Electronics Materials Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in December 1985.

Yutaka Mitsune Mr. Yutaka Mitsune has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries including DOWA METALTECH Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Hiroshi Nakashio Mr. Hiroshi Nakashio has been serving as Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 2008 and previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., and worked for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Eiji Hosoda Mr. Eiji Hosoda has been serving as Independent Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also working for Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as for Japan Foundation For Advanced Auto Recycling. He is a professor of Keio University.