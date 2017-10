Furukawa Co Ltd (5715.T)

Name Description

Naohisa Miyakawa Mr. Naohisa Miyakawa has been serving as President and Representative Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD. since June 27, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Environment Operation, Deputy Director of Human Resources, Deputy Director of Environment Security Management, Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Manager of Secretary's Office and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshio Matsumoto Mr. Toshio Matsumoto has been serving as Senior Managing Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of System, Director of Materials and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Minoru Iwata Mr. Minoru Iwata has been serving as Managing Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Shigeo Matsuto Mr. Shigeo Matsuto was named Managing Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in October 1987. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary, Furukawa Unic (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Kiyohiro Mimura Mr. Kiyohiro Mimura has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Promotion Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He used to work for Port Kembla Copper Pty. Ltd.

Nobuyuki Tomotsune Mr. Nobuyuki Tomotsune has been serving as Independent Director in FURUKAWA CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also working for Anderson Mori & Tomotsune.