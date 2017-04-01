Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)

Name Description

Mitsuyoshi Shibata Mr. Mitsuyoshi Shibata was named Chairman of the Board in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Company, Director of Light Device Development, Manager of Business Planning Office, Assistant Manager of Metal Company, Manager of Yokohama Business Center, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Keiichi Kobayashi Mr. Keiichi Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Ogiwara Mr. Hiroyuki Ogiwara was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takahide Kimura Mr. Takahide Kimura was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Operation in Fitel Product Unit of Information Communication Company, Executive Officer and Director of Fitel Product Business in Information Communication Company in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Furukawa FITEL (Thailand) Co., Ltd., as well as Executive Vice President and Director in another subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC.

Takamitsu Kozuka Mr. Takamitsu Kozuka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Management from Osaka University in March 1982.

Osamu Kuroda Mr. Osamu Kuroda was named Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Marketing Sales and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Sales Planning in Sales & Marketing Division in the Company.

Nozomu Amano Mr. Nozomu Amano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Human Resource & General Affairs, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Business Research Institute and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Kawaguchi Mr. Hiroshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Electric & Electronics Material and Manager of Copper Tube Business & General Strategy in Main Unit of Electric & Electronics Material Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Timothy Murray Mr. Timothy Murray has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC., since 2015. He holds Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1978.

Shunichi Nakamura Mr. Shunichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Information Communication Solution in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nihon University in March 1982.

Foad Shaikhzadeh Mr. Foad Shaikhzadeh has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as President of a subsidiary, Furukawa Industrial S.A. Produtos Eletricos, since 2015. He graduated from Escola Politencnica da Universidede, majoring in Electrical Engineering in 1978.

Akira Fukuchi Mr. Akira Fukuchi was named Executive Officer and Manager of Broadband Solution Business in Supervisor Unit of Information & Communication Solution Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982 and previously served as Director of Planning Administration in Information Communication Company in the Company.

Takahiro Kashiwagi Mr. Takahiro Kashiwagi was named Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Yoshiaki Mizota Mr. Yoshiaki Mizota has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Technology of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to serve as Director of Chiba Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing of Information and Communication Company, Director of Technology Development of Information and Communication Company and Director of Fiber Cable Products in Information and Communication Company. He obtained his Master's Degree from University of Tsukuba in March 1983.

Akira Mugino Mr. Akira Mugino was named Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board in two subsidiaries and Chairman & General Manager of another subsidiary effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for FITEL Technologies Inc.

Masako Tanaka Ms. Masako Tanaka was named Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Strategy and Manager of Work Reformation Project Team in Main General Affairs & CSR Unit of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. She joined the Company in April 1981 and previously served as Director of Administration in Main CSR Promotion Unit in the Company.

Sumitaka Fujita Mr. Sumitaka Fujita has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He is also working for ITOCHU Corporation where he served as Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Akira Nakamoto Mr. Akira Nakamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Shimadzu Corporation. He graduated from Osaka Prefecture University with Bachelor in Electrical Engineering in March 1969.

Nobuyoshi Soma Mr. Nobuyoshi Soma has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Furukawa Co., Ltd. He graduated from of Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Economics in March 1967.

Tatsuo Teratani Mr. Tatsuo Teratani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Toyota Motor Corporation.