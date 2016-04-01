Fujikura Ltd (5803.T)
5803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
923JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoichi Nagahama
|67
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masahiko Ito
|60
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Sato
|66
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hideyuki Hosoya
|58
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Tetsu Ito
|57
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Takeaki Kitajima
|60
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Akira Sasagawa
|59
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Takashi Takizawa
|58
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Akira Wada
|62
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Hideo Naruse
|64
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Shiwa
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Toru Aizawa
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Jody Gallagher
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Ikegami
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Ikuo Kobayashi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yukihiro Nakayama
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Sato
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Teiji Suzuki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Goto
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Ryoichi Hara
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Toshiyuki Hayami
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Masaaki Kimpara
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Masataka Mito
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Toru Nakazawa
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Kenji Nishide
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Keisuke Okamura
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Kiminori Sato
|Executive Officer
|
Kinya Takimura
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Yasuyuki Oda
|60
|2017
|Director
|
Kenichiro Abe
|65
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Soichiro Sekiuchi
|64
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Masaaki Shimojima
|67
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Yoshio Shirai
|69
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Koji Serizawa
|2016
|Manager of Corporate Planning Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yoichi Nagahama
|Mr. Yoichi Nagahama has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Accounting, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Manager of Export Management Office and Director in the Company.
|
Masahiko Ito
|Mr. Masahiko Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Superconductivity Business Promotion Office in New Business Promotion Center in the Company.
|
Takashi Sato
|Mr. Takashi Sato has been serving Vice President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Electronic Sales of the Company.
|
Hideyuki Hosoya
|Mr. Hideyuki Hosoya has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of New Business Promotion Center in the Company.
|
Tetsu Ito
|Mr. Tetsu Ito has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Takeaki Kitajima
|Mr. Takeaki Kitajima has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.
|
Akira Sasagawa
|Mr. Akira Sasagawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Electric Installation Business in the Company.
|
Takashi Takizawa
|Mr. Takashi Takizawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Print Circuit Business and Manager of Corporate Planning Office in the Company.
|
Akira Wada
|Mr. Akira Wada has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Development Planning Center in the Company.
|
Hideo Naruse
|Mr. Hideo Naruse has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in June 2008. He previously worked for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.
|
Hideo Shiwa
|Mr. Hideo Shiwa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Fujikura Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Yasuyuki Oda
|Mr. Yasuyuki Oda has been serving as Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kenichiro Abe
|Mr. Kenichiro Abe has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for another company.
|
Soichiro Sekiuchi
|Mr. Soichiro Sekiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.
|
Masaaki Shimojima
|Mr. Masaaki Shimojima has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Muromachi Real Estate Co.Ltd.
|
Yoshio Shirai
|Mr. Yoshio Shirai has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION as well as working for Toyota Tsusho Corporation and other company.
|
Koji Serizawa
As Of
