Fujikura Ltd (5803.T)

Name Description

Yoichi Nagahama Mr. Yoichi Nagahama has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Accounting, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Manager of Export Management Office and Director in the Company.

Masahiko Ito Mr. Masahiko Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Superconductivity Business Promotion Office in New Business Promotion Center in the Company.

Takashi Sato Mr. Takashi Sato has been serving Vice President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Electronic Sales of the Company.

Hideyuki Hosoya Mr. Hideyuki Hosoya has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of New Business Promotion Center in the Company.

Tetsu Ito Mr. Tetsu Ito has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Takeaki Kitajima Mr. Takeaki Kitajima has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Akira Sasagawa Mr. Akira Sasagawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Electric Installation Business in the Company.

Takashi Takizawa Mr. Takashi Takizawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Print Circuit Business and Manager of Corporate Planning Office in the Company.

Akira Wada Mr. Akira Wada has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Development Planning Center in the Company.

Hideo Naruse Mr. Hideo Naruse has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in June 2008. He previously worked for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Hideo Shiwa Mr. Hideo Shiwa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Fujikura Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Yasuyuki Oda Mr. Yasuyuki Oda has been serving as Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenichiro Abe Mr. Kenichiro Abe has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for another company.

Soichiro Sekiuchi Mr. Soichiro Sekiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Masaaki Shimojima Mr. Masaaki Shimojima has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Muromachi Real Estate Co.Ltd.