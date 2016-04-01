Fujikura Ltd (5803.T)

Edition:
923JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
¥903
Open
¥914
Day's High
¥924
Day's Low
¥901
Volume
1,449,000
Avg. Vol
1,526,682
52-wk High
¥1,030
52-wk Low
¥564

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoichi Nagahama

67 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masahiko Ito

60 2016 President, Representative Director

Takashi Sato

66 2014 Vice President, Representative Director

Hideyuki Hosoya

58 2017 Managing Director

Tetsu Ito

57 2017 Managing Director

Takeaki Kitajima

60 2017 Managing Director

Akira Sasagawa

59 2017 Managing Director

Takashi Takizawa

58 2017 Managing Director

Akira Wada

62 2017 Managing Director

Hideo Naruse

64 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Shiwa

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Toru Aizawa

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Jody Gallagher

Managing Executive Officer

Masahiro Ikegami

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Ikuo Kobayashi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yukihiro Nakayama

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Takeshi Sato

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Teiji Suzuki

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Goto

2016 Executive Officer

Ryoichi Hara

2015 Executive Officer

Toshiyuki Hayami

2016 Executive Officer

Masaaki Kimpara

2016 Executive Officer

Masataka Mito

2016 Executive Officer

Toru Nakazawa

2016 Executive Officer

Kenji Nishide

2015 Executive Officer

Keisuke Okamura

2015 Executive Officer

Kiminori Sato

Executive Officer

Kinya Takimura

2016 Executive Officer

Yasuyuki Oda

60 2017 Director

Kenichiro Abe

65 2013 Independent Director

Soichiro Sekiuchi

64 2017 Independent Director

Masaaki Shimojima

67 2017 Independent Director

Yoshio Shirai

69 2017 Independent Director

Koji Serizawa

2016 Manager of Corporate Planning Office
Biographies

Name Description

Yoichi Nagahama

Mr. Yoichi Nagahama has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Accounting, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Manager of Export Management Office and Director in the Company.

Masahiko Ito

Mr. Masahiko Ito has been serving as President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Superconductivity Business Promotion Office in New Business Promotion Center in the Company.

Takashi Sato

Mr. Takashi Sato has been serving Vice President and Representative Director in Fujikura Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Electronic Sales of the Company.

Hideyuki Hosoya

Mr. Hideyuki Hosoya has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of New Business Promotion Center in the Company.

Tetsu Ito

Mr. Tetsu Ito has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Takeaki Kitajima

Mr. Takeaki Kitajima has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Akira Sasagawa

Mr. Akira Sasagawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Electric Installation Business in the Company.

Takashi Takizawa

Mr. Takashi Takizawa has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Print Circuit Business and Manager of Corporate Planning Office in the Company.

Akira Wada

Mr. Akira Wada has been serving as Managing Director of Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Development Planning Center in the Company.

Hideo Naruse

Mr. Hideo Naruse has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Fujikura Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in June 2008. He previously worked for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation.

Hideo Shiwa

Mr. Hideo Shiwa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Fujikura Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Toru Aizawa

Jody Gallagher

Masahiro Ikegami

Ikuo Kobayashi

Yukihiro Nakayama

Takeshi Sato

Teiji Suzuki

Hideo Goto

Ryoichi Hara

Toshiyuki Hayami

Masaaki Kimpara

Masataka Mito

Toru Nakazawa

Kenji Nishide

Keisuke Okamura

Kiminori Sato

Kinya Takimura

Yasuyuki Oda

Mr. Yasuyuki Oda has been serving as Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenichiro Abe

Mr. Kenichiro Abe has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for another company.

Soichiro Sekiuchi

Mr. Soichiro Sekiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Masaaki Shimojima

Mr. Masaaki Shimojima has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Muromachi Real Estate Co.Ltd.

Yoshio Shirai

Mr. Yoshio Shirai has been serving as Independent Director of Fujikura Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION as well as working for Toyota Tsusho Corporation and other company.

Koji Serizawa

