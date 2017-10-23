Amada Holdings Co Ltd (6113.T)
6113.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,313JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitsuo Okamoto
|74
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tsutomu Isobe
|56
|2015
|President, Chief Director of Business Administration, Director
|
Hidekazu Kudo
|53
|2017
|Director, Chief Director of Finance
|
Atsushige Abe
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
|
Kotaro Shibata
|64
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
|
Takashi Yuki
|2014
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Manager of BCP Construction Planning Office
|
Yasuhiro Endo
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Masayuki Kunimaru
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Sako
|Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Saso
|Executive Officer
|
Toshitake Chino
|70
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Michiyoshi Mazuka
|73
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hidekazu Miyoshi
|67
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mitsuo Okamoto
|Mr. Mitsuo Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in August 1972. His previous titles include Chief Director of Engineering Business and Chief Senior Director of Marketing in the Company. He used to join a company that merged with AMADA CO., LTD. in October 2003.
|
Tsutomu Isobe
|Mr. Tsutomu Isobe has been serving as President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Hidekazu Kudo
|Mr. Hidekazu Kudo has been serving as Director and Chief Director of Finance in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Finance in the Company.
|
Atsushige Abe
|Mr. Atsushige Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AMADA CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director of Global Human Resources and Manager of General Affairs and Human Resources in the Company.
|
Kotaro Shibata
|Mr. Kotaro Shibata has been serving as Senior Managing Director of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1980 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering Business, Director of Punching Business, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Marketing and Senior Manager of Solution Marketing.
|
Takashi Yuki
|
Yasuhiro Endo
|
Masayuki Kunimaru
|
Hiroshi Sako
|
Masahiro Saso
|
Toshitake Chino
|Mr. Toshitake Chino has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He is also serving as Director in Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, Inc. He is also a Professor in National University. He used to work for NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN, LTD.
|
Michiyoshi Mazuka
|Mr. Michiyoshi Mazuka has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD. as well as working for Fujitsu Limited.
|
Hidekazu Miyoshi
|Mr. Hidekazu Miyoshi has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He is also working for a Japan-based firm as well as Representative Director in Miyoshi& Miyoshi.
