Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

Masatsugu Nagato Mr. Masatsugu Nagato has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Japan Post Co., Ltd., Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and Citibank Japan Ltd.

Norito Ikeda Mr. Norito Ikeda has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for other five companies, including A.T. Kearney, The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and other companies.

Mitsuhiko Uehira Mr. Mitsuhiko Uehira has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2017. He used to work for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. and another company.

Kunio Yokoyama Mr. Kunio Yokoyama has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited.

Yoshifumi Iwasaki Mr. Yoshifumi Iwasaki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for Japan Broadcasting Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., another group Mitsui company and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Toshihide Komatsu Mr. Toshihide Komatsu has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Director in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Yasuo Suzuki Mr. Yasuo Suzuki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.

Ryosuke Haraguchi Mr. Ryosuke Haraguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Noboru Ichikura Mr. Noboru Ichikura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Listing Preparation Office, Director of Project Management Team and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for JAPAN TOBACCO INC.

Atsuhiko Ikeda Mr. Atsuhiko Ikeda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Toru Inasawa Mr. Toru Inasawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Kazuhide Kinugawa Mr. Kazuhide Kinugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Japan.

Kenji Fukumoto Mr. Kenji Fukumoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Japan Post.

Chikashi Isayama Mr. Chikashi Isayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Nobuyasu Kato Mr. Nobuyasu Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

Yoshiharu Miyazaki Mr. Yoshiharu Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Real Estate Strategy in the Company.

Kimihiko Oku Mr. Kimihiko Oku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Susumu Tanaka Mr. Susumu Tanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 2010. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Satoru Tatebayashi Mr. Satoru Tatebayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Toshitaka Shima Mr. Toshitaka Shima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in the Company.

Katsumi Amano Mr. Katsumi Amano has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Shinji Denishi Mr. Shinji Denishi has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director of Hospital Management in the Company.

Mamiko Izumi Ms. Mamiko Izumi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. She previously served as Director in charge of General Affairs & Human Resources Unit in the Company.

Hidetake Kikuhara Mr. Hidetake Kikuhara has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Administration and Manager of PMO Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.

Noriko Kinoshita Ms. Noriko Kinoshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Public Relations in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. She used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Kenji Ogata Mr. Kenji Ogata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Manager of IR Preparation Office in Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Makoto Sakurai Mr. Makoto Sakurai has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2013. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited.

Katsuhiko Sato Mr. Katsuhiko Sato has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Shiraishi Mr. Hiroshi Shiraishi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Tsutomu Shomura Mr. Tsutomu Shomura has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Information Security Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He used to work for Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Katsuyuki Takahashi Mr. Katsuyuki Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since January 2014. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Government & Public Sector Systems, Ltd.

Toshiyuki Yazaki Mr. Toshiyuki Yazaki has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer and President of Kinki Office in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Seiji Yukino Mr. Seiji Yukino has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Group IT in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Management and Director of Group IT Strategy in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, JAPAN POST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

Riki Mukai Ms. Riki Mukai has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She used to work for Japan Post, The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Michiko Hirono Ms. Michiko Hirono has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in HIROTA Co., Ltd., President and Representative Director in 21 Lady Co., Ltd., as well as Representative Director in ILLUMS Japan Co., Ltd. She used to work for other six companies, including Venture-Link Co., Ltd., PLAZA CREATE CO., LTD., Pokka Create Co., Ltd., Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.

Yasuo Inubushi Mr. Yasuo Inubushi has been serving as Independent Director of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kunio Ishihara Mr. Kunio Ishihara has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Charles Lake Mr. Charles Ditmars Lake II has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President and Director in Aflac International Incorporated, as well as Representative Chairman in Japan of American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. He used to work for a law firm.

Akio Mimura Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.

Norio Munakata Mr. Norio Munakata has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to be professor of Chuo University.

Miwako Noma Ms. Miwako Noma has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Representative Director in Nippon Gurashi Co., Ltd. She used to work for ANDO Corporation.

Satoshi Seino Mr. Satoshi Seino has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.