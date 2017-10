Chiyoda Corp (6366.T)

Name Description

Katsuo Nagasaka Mr. Katsuo Nagasaka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Chief Director of 2nd Sales in the Company.

Masaji Santo Mr. Masaji Santo has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Corporation.

Hirotsugu Hayashi Mr. Hirotsugu Hayashi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Representative Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.

Arata Sahara Mr. Arata Sahara has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Petroleum & Chemicals & Resource Business and Representative Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Ogawa Mr. Hiroshi Ogawa has been serving as Executive Vice President in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Qatar 1st Project and Chief Director of Qatar Project in the Company.

Masahiko Kojima Mr. Masahiko Kojima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Offshore & Upstream Business and Director in Chiyoda Corporation since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Business Promotion Office and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Corporation and other two companies.

Ryosuke Shimizu Mr. Ryosuke Shimizu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Development and Director in Chiyoda Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Chief Director of Technology, Chief Director of Business Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Nobuyuki Uchida Mr. Nobuyuki Uchida has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Technology and Chief Director of Space Design in the Company.

Hideaki Takaishi Mr. Hideaki Takaishi has been serving as Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Japan and an affiliated company, Mitsubishi Corporation.

Yukihiro Imadegawa Mr. Yukihiro Imadegawa has been serving as Independent Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tokyo Bar Association.

Mikio Kobayashi Mr. Mikio Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Japan Property Solutions Co,. Ltd. and other two companies.

Hiroshi Sakuma Mr. Hiroshi Sakuma has been serving as Independent Director in Chiyoda Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Global Environment & Infrastructure Business Group in an affiliated company. He used to work for Diamond Generating Corporation.