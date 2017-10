Jtekt Corp (6473.T)

Name Description

Seiichi Sudo Mr. Seiichi Sudo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in JTEKT Corporation since June 28, 2016. He used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Tetsuo Agata Mr. Tetsuo Agata has been serving as President and Representative Director in JTEKT Corporation since June 26, 2013. He used to work for TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Masakazu Isaka Mr. Masakazu Isaka has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Machine Tool & Mechatronics Business and Director in JTEKT Corporation since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Production Technology, Chief Director of Production Planning and Chief Director of Production in the Company.

Seiho Kawakami Mr. Seiho Kawakami has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Steering Business and Director in JTEKT Corporation since June 2013. His previous titles include Chief Director of Automobile Parts Business, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Quality Assurance in the Company. He also used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Atsushi Kume Mr. Atsushi Kume has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Procurement in JTEKT Corporation since June 2014. His previous titles include Managing Director and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.

Hiroyuki Miyazaki Mr. Hiroyuki Miyazaki has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Bearing Business in JTEKT Corporation since October 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of System Development, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Kaijima Mr. Hiroyuki Kaijima has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in JTEKT Corporation since June 2014. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toyoda Machine Works, Ltd.

Takumi Matsumoto Mr. Takumi Matsumoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Drive Business in JTEKT Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He also used to work for an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Tomokazu Takahashi Mr. Tomokazu Takahashi has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Administration in JTEKT Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Automobile Sales Planning in Main Sales Unit, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takao Miyatani Mr. Takao Miyatani has been serving as Independent Director in JTEKT Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for YUTAKA SEIMITSU KOGYO, LTD., Japan Gear Manufacturers Association and an affiliated company, Toyota Motor Corporation.