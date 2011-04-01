Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)

Name Description

Michihiro Kitazawa Mr. Michihiro Kitazawa has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology & Business Strategy and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.

Kenzo Sugai Mr. Kenzo Sugai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Social System Business in the Company.

Michio Abe Mr. Michio Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Fire Power Design, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Junichi Arai Mr. Junichi Arai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Masatsugu Tomotaka Mr. Masatsugu Tomotaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Electronics System Business and Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Smart Community Business in the Company.

Naoya Eguchi Mr. Naoya Eguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology Development in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Fuji Electric Advanced Technology Co., Ltd., as well as worked for Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.

Takashi Kusaka Mr. Takashi Kusaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Industrial Infrastructure Business in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Yoshitsugu Hayashi Mr. Yoshitsugu Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Professor in Chubu University and Tongji University as well as member in Club of Rome and Chairman in World Conference on Transport Research Society.

Naoomi Tachikawa Mr. Naoomi Tachikawa has been serving as Independent Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Totoku Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.