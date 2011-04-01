Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)
6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
688JPY
10:29pm EDT
688JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥8 (+1.18%)
¥8 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
¥680
¥680
Open
¥687
¥687
Day's High
¥690
¥690
Day's Low
¥685
¥685
Volume
1,902,000
1,902,000
Avg. Vol
3,646,818
3,646,818
52-wk High
¥690
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491
¥491
Summary
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Michihiro Kitazawa
|65
|2011
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
Kenzo Sugai
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
Michio Abe
|64
|2012
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement, Director
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Device Business
Junichi Arai
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
Masatsugu Tomotaka
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Electronics System Business, Director
Hidehiko Asahi
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food & Beverage Distribution Business
Kenji Goto
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales
Susumu Shimmura
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Kansai Office
Naoya Eguchi
|63
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development
Masahiro Fujiwara
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power & Social Infrastructure Business
Takeshi Kadoshima
|Executive Officer, Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs Office
Takashi Kusaka
|58
|2012
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Infrastructure Business
Masahiro Morimoto
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Yasuhiro Takahashi
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Food & Beverage Distribution Business
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
|66
|2017
|Independent Director
Naoomi Tachikawa
|66
|2016
|Independent Director
Toshihito Tamba
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
Masayoshi Kisaki
|2016
|Manager of Business Administration Office in Main Business Planning Unit
Biographies
Michihiro Kitazawa
|Mr. Michihiro Kitazawa has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology & Business Strategy and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.
Kenzo Sugai
|Mr. Kenzo Sugai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Social System Business in the Company.
Michio Abe
|Mr. Michio Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Fire Power Design, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
Junichi Arai
|Mr. Junichi Arai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Business Planning Unit in the Company.
Masatsugu Tomotaka
|Mr. Masatsugu Tomotaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Electronics System Business and Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Smart Community Business in the Company.
Hidehiko Asahi
Kenji Goto
Susumu Shimmura
Naoya Eguchi
|Mr. Naoya Eguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology Development in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Fuji Electric Advanced Technology Co., Ltd., as well as worked for Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.
Masahiro Fujiwara
Takeshi Kadoshima
Takashi Kusaka
|Mr. Takashi Kusaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Industrial Infrastructure Business in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.
Masahiro Morimoto
Yasuhiro Takahashi
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
|Mr. Yoshitsugu Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Professor in Chubu University and Tongji University as well as member in Club of Rome and Chairman in World Conference on Transport Research Society.
Naoomi Tachikawa
|Mr. Naoomi Tachikawa has been serving as Independent Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Totoku Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Toshihito Tamba
|Mr. Toshihito Tamba has been serving as Independent Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Tokyo Century Corporation. He used to work for ITOCHU Corporation.
Masayoshi Kisaki
Basic Compensation
Michihiro Kitazawa
|--
Kenzo Sugai
|--
Michio Abe
|--
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
|--
Junichi Arai
|--
Masatsugu Tomotaka
|--
Hidehiko Asahi
|--
Kenji Goto
|--
Susumu Shimmura
|--
Naoya Eguchi
|--
Masahiro Fujiwara
|--
Takeshi Kadoshima
|--
Takashi Kusaka
|--
Masahiro Morimoto
|--
Yasuhiro Takahashi
|--
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
|--
Naoomi Tachikawa
|--
Toshihito Tamba
|--
Masayoshi Kisaki
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
Michihiro Kitazawa
|0
|0
Kenzo Sugai
|0
|0
Michio Abe
|0
|0
Kuniaki Yanagisawa
|0
|0
Junichi Arai
|0
|0
Masatsugu Tomotaka
|0
|0
Hidehiko Asahi
|0
|0
Kenji Goto
|0
|0
Susumu Shimmura
|0
|0
Naoya Eguchi
|0
|0
Masahiro Fujiwara
|0
|0
Takeshi Kadoshima
|0
|0
Takashi Kusaka
|0
|0
Masahiro Morimoto
|0
|0
Yasuhiro Takahashi
|0
|0
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
|0
|0
Naoomi Tachikawa
|0
|0
Toshihito Tamba
|0
|0
Masayoshi Kisaki
|0
|0