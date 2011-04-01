Edition:
United States

Fuji Electric Co Ltd (6504.T)

6504.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

688JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
¥680
Open
¥687
Day's High
¥690
Day's Low
¥685
Volume
1,902,000
Avg. Vol
3,646,818
52-wk High
¥690
52-wk Low
¥491

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michihiro Kitazawa

65 2011 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Kenzo Sugai

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director

Michio Abe

64 2012 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement, Director

Kuniaki Yanagisawa

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Device Business

Junichi Arai

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director

Masatsugu Tomotaka

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Electronics System Business, Director

Hidehiko Asahi

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food & Beverage Distribution Business

Kenji Goto

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales

Susumu Shimmura

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, President of Kansai Office

Naoya Eguchi

63 2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development

Masahiro Fujiwara

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power & Social Infrastructure Business

Takeshi Kadoshima

Executive Officer, Manager of Human Resources & General Affairs Office

Takashi Kusaka

58 2012 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Infrastructure Business

Masahiro Morimoto

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yasuhiro Takahashi

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Food & Beverage Distribution Business

Yoshitsugu Hayashi

66 2017 Independent Director

Naoomi Tachikawa

66 2016 Independent Director

Toshihito Tamba

67 2016 Independent Director

Masayoshi Kisaki

2016 Manager of Business Administration Office in Main Business Planning Unit
Biographies

Name Description

Michihiro Kitazawa

Mr. Michihiro Kitazawa has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology & Business Strategy and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.

Kenzo Sugai

Mr. Kenzo Sugai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Social System Business in the Company.

Michio Abe

Mr. Michio Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Procurement and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Fire Power Design, Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Kuniaki Yanagisawa

Junichi Arai

Mr. Junichi Arai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Masatsugu Tomotaka

Mr. Masatsugu Tomotaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Power Electronics System Business and Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Smart Community Business in the Company.

Hidehiko Asahi

Kenji Goto

Susumu Shimmura

Naoya Eguchi

Mr. Naoya Eguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology Development in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Fuji Electric Advanced Technology Co., Ltd., as well as worked for Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd.

Masahiro Fujiwara

Takeshi Kadoshima

Takashi Kusaka

Mr. Takashi Kusaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Industrial Infrastructure Business in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since April 1, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Masahiro Morimoto

Yasuhiro Takahashi

Yoshitsugu Hayashi

Mr. Yoshitsugu Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Professor in Chubu University and Tongji University as well as member in Club of Rome and Chairman in World Conference on Transport Research Society.

Naoomi Tachikawa

Mr. Naoomi Tachikawa has been serving as Independent Director in FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Totoku Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Toshihito Tamba

Mr. Toshihito Tamba has been serving as Independent Director of FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Tokyo Century Corporation. He used to work for ITOCHU Corporation.

Masayoshi Kisaki

