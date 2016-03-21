Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)
6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,115JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
¥4,035
Open
¥4,110
Day's High
¥4,135
Day's Low
¥4,080
Volume
2,456,400
Avg. Vol
2,489,293
52-wk High
¥4,135
52-wk Low
¥1,545
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Junji Tsuda
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|61
|2016
|President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office, Representative Director
|
Shuji Murakami
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takamiya
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing, Director
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management, Director
|
Hiroyuki Ogi
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of System Engineering Business
|
Takeshi Ikuyama
|53
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Yuji Nakayama
|56
|2013
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting, Director
|
Masanori Imafuku
|Executive Officer
|
Michael Knapek
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Akira Kumagae
|Executive Officer, Director of Motion Control Business
|
Yasuhiko Morikawa
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Tokyo Office in Main Marketing Unit
|
Masahiro Ogawa
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Robot Business
|
Manfred Stern
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Michihiko Zenke
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Inverter Business
|
Konosuke Noda
|62
|2015
|Director
|
Masahiko Oda
|62
|2015
|Director
|
Yoshiki Akita
|65
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Yasuto Tanaka
|63
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kazumasa Tatsumi
|66
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Ayumu Hayashida
|2016
|Director of Public Relations & IR
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Junji Tsuda
|Mr. Junji Tsuda has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Marketing in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|Mr. Hiroshi Ogasawara has been serving as President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Director of Inverter Business, as well as Senior Director of Environment Energy Machinery Business in the Company.
|
Shuji Murakami
|Mr. Shuji Murakami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning in Motion Control Business Unit and Deputy Director of Motion Control Business Unit in the Company.
|
Koichi Takamiya
|Mr. Koichi Takamiya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Director of International Sales and Director of Eastern Area Sales in the Company.
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|Mr. Yoshikatsu Minami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, YASKAWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORPORATION. He joined the Company in December 1983. His previous titles include Director, Director of Business Planning in Robot Business Unit, Deputy Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit and Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit in the Company. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in three subsidiaries.
|
Hiroyuki Ogi
|
Takeshi Ikuyama
|
Yuji Nakayama
|Mr. Yuji Nakayama has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 18, 2013. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Group and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for other companies.
|
Masanori Imafuku
|
Michael Knapek
|
Akira Kumagae
|
Yasuhiko Morikawa
|
Masahiro Ogawa
|
Manfred Stern
|
Michihiko Zenke
|
Konosuke Noda
|Mr. Konosuke Noda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masahiko Oda
|Mr. Masahiko Oda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1977.
|
Yoshiki Akita
|Mr. Yoshiki Akita has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 19, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Layers Consulting Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Bell-Park Co., Ltd. He used to work for KPMG AZSA LLC and two other companies.
|
Yasuto Tanaka
|Mr. Yasuto Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION.
|
Kazumasa Tatsumi
|Mr. Kazumasa Tatsumi has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for IZUTSUYA CO., LTD. and a Japan-based law firm.
|
Ayumu Hayashida
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Junji Tsuda
|--
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|--
|
Shuji Murakami
|--
|
Koichi Takamiya
|--
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|--
|
Hiroyuki Ogi
|--
|
Takeshi Ikuyama
|--
|
Yuji Nakayama
|--
|
Masanori Imafuku
|--
|
Michael Knapek
|--
|
Akira Kumagae
|--
|
Yasuhiko Morikawa
|--
|
Masahiro Ogawa
|--
|
Manfred Stern
|--
|
Michihiko Zenke
|--
|
Konosuke Noda
|--
|
Masahiko Oda
|--
|
Yoshiki Akita
|--
|
Yasuto Tanaka
|--
|
Kazumasa Tatsumi
|--
|
Ayumu Hayashida
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Junji Tsuda
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|0
|0
|
Shuji Murakami
|0
|0
|
Koichi Takamiya
|0
|0
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Ogi
|0
|0
|
Takeshi Ikuyama
|0
|0
|
Yuji Nakayama
|0
|0
|
Masanori Imafuku
|0
|0
|
Michael Knapek
|0
|0
|
Akira Kumagae
|0
|0
|
Yasuhiko Morikawa
|0
|0
|
Masahiro Ogawa
|0
|0
|
Manfred Stern
|0
|0
|
Michihiko Zenke
|0
|0
|
Konosuke Noda
|0
|0
|
Masahiko Oda
|0
|0
|
Yoshiki Akita
|0
|0
|
Yasuto Tanaka
|0
|0
|
Kazumasa Tatsumi
|0
|0
|
Ayumu Hayashida
|0
|0