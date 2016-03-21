Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)

Name Description

Junji Tsuda Mr. Junji Tsuda has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Marketing in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Hiroshi Ogasawara Mr. Hiroshi Ogasawara has been serving as President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Director of Inverter Business, as well as Senior Director of Environment Energy Machinery Business in the Company.

Shuji Murakami Mr. Shuji Murakami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning in Motion Control Business Unit and Deputy Director of Motion Control Business Unit in the Company.

Koichi Takamiya Mr. Koichi Takamiya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Director of International Sales and Director of Eastern Area Sales in the Company.

Yoshikatsu Minami Mr. Yoshikatsu Minami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, YASKAWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORPORATION. He joined the Company in December 1983. His previous titles include Director, Director of Business Planning in Robot Business Unit, Deputy Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit and Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit in the Company. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in three subsidiaries.

Yuji Nakayama Mr. Yuji Nakayama has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 18, 2013. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Group and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for other companies.

Konosuke Noda Mr. Konosuke Noda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiko Oda Mr. Masahiko Oda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1977.

Yoshiki Akita Mr. Yoshiki Akita has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 19, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Layers Consulting Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Bell-Park Co., Ltd. He used to work for KPMG AZSA LLC and two other companies.

Yasuto Tanaka Mr. Yasuto Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION.