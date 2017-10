GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)

Name Description

Osamu Murao Mr. Osamu Murao has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in GS Yuasa Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, GS Yuasa International Ltd., since June 2015.

Toshiyuki Nakagawa Mr. Toshiyuki Nakagawa has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Manager of Corporate Office and Director in GS Yuasa Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in another subsidiary, GS Yuasa International Ltd. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Office in the Company.

Kei Nishida Mr. Kei Nishida has been serving as Representative Director in GS Yuasa Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, GS Yuasa International Ltd. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Strategy and Manager of Public Relations Office in the Company.

Toru Bomoto Mr. Toru Bomoto has been serving as Director in GS Yuasa Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Director of Automobile Battery Business in a subsidiary, GS Yuasa International Ltd. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company.

Masahide Kuragaki Mr. Masahide Kuragaki has been serving as Director in GS Yuasa Corporation since June 2009. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, GS Yuasa International Ltd., and working for Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Hirofumi Ohnishi Mr. Hirofumi Ohnishi has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in GS Yuasa Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for NCS&A CO., LTD. and Osaka Prefectural Government. He used to work for in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and Ritsumeikan University.