NEC Corp (6701.T)

Name Description

Nobuhiro Endo Mr. Nobuhiro Endo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in NEC Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive President, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Mobile Network Business and Chief Director of Mobile Network Business in the Company. He obtained his Ph.D. in Science and Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1981.

Takashi Niino Mr. Takashi Niino has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in NEC Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Solution Sales Business, Deputy Chief Director of 3rd Solution Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Financial Solution Business in the Company.

Isamu Kawashima Mr. Isamu Kawashima has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in NEC Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director of Finance Internal Control Promotion in the Company.

Manabu Kinoshita Mr. Manabu Kinoshita has been serving as Executive Vice President in NEC Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of 3rd Solution Sales Business, Deputy Chief Director of 5th Solution Business and Chief Director of Logistics and Service Solution Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Engineering from Keio University in March 1978.

Katsumi Emura Mr. Katsumi Emura has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of NEC Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Research Planning and Chief Senior Director of Intellectual Property in the Company.

Hajime Matsukura Mr. Hajime Matsukura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Director in NEC Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Chief Director of Business Planning and Chief Director of Marketing Planning in the Company.

Takayuki Morita Mr. Takayuki Morita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Global Officer and Director of NEC Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Development and Chief Director of Business Development in the Company.

Takeshi Kunibe Mr. Takeshi Kunibe has been serving as Independent Director in NEC Corporation since June 2011. He is also serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Kunio Noji Mr. Kunio Noji has been serving as Independent Director of NEC Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in KOMATSU LTD.

Hitoshi Ogita Mr. Hitoshi Ogita has been serving as Independent Director of NEC Corporation since June 2012. He is also working for Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. He used to work for ASAHI BREWERIES, LTD. and ASAHI SOFT DRINKS CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyushu University in March 1965.

Motoyuki Oka Mr. Motoyuki Oka has been serving as Independent Director in NEC Corporation since June 2013. He is also working for Sumitomo Corporation.