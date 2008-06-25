Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Minoru Usui

61 2008 President, Representative Director

Shigeki Inoue

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business, Representative Director

Koichi Kubota

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Tadaaki Hagata

59 2015 Managing Executive Officer

Motonori Okumura

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development

Hideki Shimada

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Printing Solution Business

Junichi Watanabe

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Planning

Masayuki Kawana

52 2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource, President of Subsidiary, Director

Tatsuaki Seki

70 2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Management, Director

Eiichi Abe

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Munenori Ando

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akihiro Fukaishi

2013 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Professional Printing Business

Kazuhiro Ichikawa

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology Development, Director of Core Device Technology Development, Director of Paper Lab Business Promotion Project

Hitoshi Igarashi

Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Printer Business

Tsuyoshi Kitahara

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of First Technology Development

Yasumasa Kitamatsu

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Second Technology Development

Keith Kratzberg

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yoshiyuki Moriyama

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Wearable Equipment Business

Sunao Murata

2014 Executive Officer, Director of Professional Printing Business

Keijiro Naito

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Visual Products Business

Yasunori Ogawa

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Visual Products Business

Isamu Otsuka

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Naoyuki Saeki

2014 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Nobuyuki Shimotome

2015 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of First Technology Development

Toshiya Takahata

2014 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Intellectual Property

Kazuyoshi Yamamoto

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Noriyuki Hama

62 2016 Director

Mari Matsunaga

62 2016 Independent Director

Michihiro Nara

70 2016 Independent Director

Hideaki Ohmiya

70 2014 Independent Director

Yoshio Shirai

68 2016 Independent Director

Chikami Tsubaki

69 2016 Independent Director

Toshio Hanaoka

Director of IR Public Relations
Biographies

Name Description

Minoru Usui

Mr. Minoru Usui has been serving as President and Representative Director of SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 25, 2008. He joined the Company's former entity in November 1979 and used to serve as Deputy Chief Director of Information Image Business and Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Sciences from The University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Shigeki Inoue

Mr. Shigeki Inoue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business and Representative Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Base Reinforcement, Chief Director of Intellectual Property and Deputy Chief Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Koichi Kubota

Mr. Koichi Kubota was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION effective June 28, 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Visual Products Business in the Company.

Mr. Masayuki Kawana has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1999 and previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Tatsuaki Seki

Mr. Tatsuaki Seki has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Management and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the former Entity in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of BS Business Management, Director of Finance and Accounting and Deputy Director of Business Management in the Company.

Mr. Noriyuki Hama has been serving as Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee in the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Manager of Compliance, Chief Director of Business Management and Assistant Manager of Business Management Office in the Company.

Mari Matsunaga

Ms. Mari Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceutical.

Michihiro Nara

Mr. Michihiro Nara has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Oji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. and CHORI CO., LTD.

Hideaki Ohmiya

Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation and Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yoshio Shirai

Mr. Yoshio Shirai has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for two other companies.

Chikami Tsubaki

Ms. Chikami Tsubaki has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also working for two other companies.

