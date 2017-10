TDK Corp (6762.T)

Name Description

Takehiro Kamigama Mr. Takehiro Kamigama has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TDK Corporation since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in OMRON Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include General Manager of Electrical Parts Sales Group, Director of Technology Strategy in Main Recording Device Business Unit, General Manager of Head Business Group, President, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shigenao Ishiguro Mr. Shigenao Ishiguro has been serving as President, Chief Director of Humidifier Measure and Representative Director in TDK Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 1982. His previous titles include Chief Director of Production, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuji Yamanishi Mr. Tetsuji Yamanishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance and Director in TDK Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Hiroyuki Uemura Mr. Hiroyuki Uemura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Components Business Company in TDK Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Seiji Osaka Mr. Seiji Osaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy and Director in TDK Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in TABUCHI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Business Planning Group, Chief Director of Electronic Components Sales in the Company.

Atsuo Kobayashi Mr. Atsuo Kobayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of SCM & Business System in TDK Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 1989. His previous titles include General Manager of Business Planning Group, Director of Business Planning, Director of Japan Operation, Deputy General Manager of Head Business Group and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Vice Chairman of SAE Magnetics (Hong Kong) Limited.

Noboru Saito Mr. Noboru Saito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Sensor System Business Company in TDK Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Executive Officer and General Manager of Electrical Parts Sales Group in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, TDK Electronics Europe GmbH.

Kazuhiko Ishimura Mr. Kazuhiko Ishimura has been serving as Independent Director in TDK Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD., as well as Independent Director in IHI Corporation.

Makoto Sumita Mr. Makoto Sumita has been serving as Independent Director of TDK Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in INNOTECH CORPORATION and INNOTECH FRONTIER, Inc. He used to work for IT Access Co., Ltd. and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.