Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)

Name Description

Toshihiro Kuriyama Mr. Toshihiro Kuriyama has been serving as President and Representative Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 22, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Technology, Director of Magnetic Devices Business and Chief Director of Business Development in the Company.

Takashi Kimoto Mr. Takashi Kimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of AUTO Business and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Yoshitada Amagishi Mr. Yoshitada Amagishi has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Production in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Technology, Deputy Chief Director of AUTO Business and Director of Peripheral Business in the Company.

Yasuo Sasao Mr. Yasuo Sasao has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Technology in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Yoichiro Kiga Mr. Yoichiro Kiga has been serving as Executive Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also in charge of Business Planning & Accounting & Finance & General Affairs & Environment of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of 4th Sales in Main Sales Unit, Manager of Sales Planning Office in Main Sales Unit and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALPS ELECTRIC EUROPE GmbH.

Hitoshi Edagawa Mr. Hitoshi Edagawa has been serving as Executive Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2014. He is also in charge of Production Technology in Main Production Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Senior Director of Production Technology in Main MMP Business Unit in the Company.

Akihiko Okayasu Mr. Akihiko Okayasu has been serving as Executive Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also in charge of Materials in Main Production Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of 1st Sales in Main Sales Unit, Director of 1st Sales in Main HMI Business Unit and Senior Director of Materials in Main Production Unit in the Company. He used to work two subsidiaries, including ALPS (CHINA) CO., LTD. and ALPS ELECTRONICS TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Akihiro Saeki Mr. Akihiro Saeki has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined in the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Production Planning in Main MMP Business Unit, Director of Production Planning in Main Production Unit and Senior Director of Global Sales in Main Sales Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALPS ELECTRIC CZECH, s.r.o.

Takeshi Daiomaru Mr. Takeshi Daiomaru has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of 1st Sales in Main Sales Unit, Senior Director of Global Sales in Main Sales Unit, Senior Director of Sales in Main Sales Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALPS (CHINA) CO., LTD.

Hiroyuki Sato Mr. Hiroyuki Sato has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of 1st Technology in Main AUTO Business Unit and Director of Development in Main AUTO Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALPS ELECTRIC (NORTH AMERICA), INC.

Junichi Umehara Mr. Junichi Umehara has been serving as Chief Director of Administration and Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1987. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Administration and Deputy Chief Director of Technology in the Company.

Yasuhiro Fujii Mr. Yasuhiro Fujii has been serving as Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. He previously served as Director of Peripheral Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, ALPS ELECTRIC EUROPE GmbH, President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, ALPS GREEN DEVICES CO., LTD., as well as Chairman in four other subsidiaries, including ALPS ELECTRIC (NORTH AMERICA), INC., ALPS AUTOMOTIVE, INC., ALPS ELECTRIC (USA), INC. and ALPS ELECTRIC (NORTH AMERICA), INC.

Masataka Kataoka Mr. Masataka Kataoka was named Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. effective June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for SHARP CORPORATION.

Shuji Takamura Mr. Shuji Takamura has been serving as Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Production and Director of Component Business in the Company.

Hiroshi Akiyama Mr. Hiroshi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also working for YKK Corporation. He used to work for People Co., Ltd. and Yanagida & Partners.

Takashi Iida Mr. Takashi Iida has been serving as Independent Director in ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also working for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Gender Equality Bureau Cabinet Office and Kowa Law Office. He used to work for JAFCO Co., Ltd.