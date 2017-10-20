Edition:
Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)

6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,031JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,031
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,033,666
52-wk High
¥2,075
52-wk Low
¥1,385

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shuzo Kaihori

69 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Takashi Nishijima

59 2013 President, Representative Director

Junichi Anabuki

54 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director

Satoru Kurosu

56 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business, Director

Masatoshi Nakahara

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business, Director

Hitoshi Nara

54 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroshi Suzuki

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information System

Masaharu Yamasaki

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Measurement Business, Director of Aerospace & Specialized Equipment Business, President of Subsidiary

Koshi Nakaoka

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Sales & Business Type Marketing

Takeshi Abe

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing

Mikio Matsui

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs

Yu Dai

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries

Hideki Matsubayashi

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Shuji Mori

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akinobu Nonaka

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Operation Reform

Makoto Ohtake

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Audit and Quality Assurance

Shigeyoshi Uehara

Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA Product & Service Business

Herman Van den Berg

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hajime Watanabe

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration

Nobuo Seki

72 2015 Independent Director

Shiro Sugata

67 2016 Independent Director

Noritaka Uji

68 2014 Independent Director

Mitsudo Urano

69 2013 Independent Director

Sadame Kawanaka

2017 Director of IR
Biographies

Name Description

Shuzo Kaihori

Mr. Shuzo Kaihori has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in HOYA Corporation, and is also working for Business Ethics Research Center. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Technology in Main Sales Supervision Unit, Director of Service Business, Director of IA Business, Managing Executive Officer and President in the Company. He obtained his Master of Engineering in Measurement Engineering from Keio University in March 1973.

Takashi Nishijima

Mr. Takashi Nishijima has been serving as President and Representative Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Product Business Center in IA Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of IA Platform Business in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor of Science from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1981.

Junichi Anabuki

Mr. Junichi Anabuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1992. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a bank.

Satoru Kurosu

Mr. Satoru Kurosu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in two subsidiaries, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. and Yokogawa Electric International Pte. Ltd.

Masatoshi Nakahara

Mr. Masatoshi Nakahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd.

Hitoshi Nara

Mr. Hitoshi Nara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a Japan-based subsidiary, Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President of another subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd., as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Yokogawa (Thailand) Ltd.

Hiroshi Suzuki

Masaharu Yamasaki

Koshi Nakaoka

Takeshi Abe

Mikio Matsui

Yu Dai

Hideki Matsubayashi

Shuji Mori

Akinobu Nonaka

Makoto Ohtake

Shigeyoshi Uehara

Herman Van den Berg

Hajime Watanabe

Nobuo Seki

Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Teijin Limited, Kameda Seika Company, Limited and WEA THERNEWS INC. He used to work for Chiyoda Corporation and another company,

Shiro Sugata

Mr. Shiro Sugata has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in JSR Corporation, and working for USHIO INC. He used to work for BLV Licht- und Vakuumtechnik GmbH.

Noritaka Uji

Mr. Noritaka Uji has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and working for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Japan Institute of Information Technology and Japan Telework Association. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION.

Mitsudo Urano

Mr. Mitsudo Urano has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Transport System, Ltd. and Resona Holdings, Inc., and working for Nichirei Corporation, AgriFuture Japan, Nippon Omuni-Management Association and other association.

Sadame Kawanaka

