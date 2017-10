Advantest Corp (6857.T)

Name Description

Yoshiaki Yoshida Mr. Yoshiaki Yoshida has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in ADVANTEST CORPORATION since January 26, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1999. He previously used to be Executive Officer in the Company. He graduated from Yokohama National University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in March 1980.

Sae Bum Myung Mr. Sae Bum Myung has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from Meiji University in March 1989.

Soichi Tsukakoshi Mr. Soichi Tsukakoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production and Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2017. He Joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hans-Juergen Wagner Mr. Hans-Juergen Wagner has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Advantest Europe GmbH.

Yuichi Kurita Mr. Yuichi Kurita has been serving as Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in March 2001. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for FUJITSU LIMITED. He obtained Bachelor's degree in Foreign Language from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies in March 1973.

Yasushige Hagio Mr. Yasushige Hagio has been serving as Independent Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2006. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for a law firm. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from The University of Tokyo in March 1970. He registered as a lawyer in June 2004.

Osamu Karatsu Mr. Osamu Karatsu has been serving as Independent Director in ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2012. He used to work for NTT Corporation, Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International and other companies. He obtained a Ph.D. in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1975.

Megumi Yamamuro Mr. Megumi Yamamuro has been serving as Independent Director of ADVANTEST CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited, NIFTY Corporation, Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd. and URYU & ITOGA.