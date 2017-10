Denso Corp (6902.T)

Name Description

Nobuaki Kato Mr. Nobuaki Kato has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include President, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Koji Arima Mr. Koji Arima has been serving as President and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Koji Kobayashi Mr. Koji Kobayashi has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2015. His previous titles include Vice President. Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Director in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for an affiliated company that is under a new name, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.

Haruya Maruyama Mr. Haruya Maruyama has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Wakabayashi Mr. Hiroyuki Wakabayashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yasushi Yamanaka Mr. Yasushi Yamanaka has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2015. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshikazu Makino Mr. Yoshikazu Makino has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Michio Adachi Mr. Michio Adachi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in DENSO Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiko Ito Mr. Masahiko Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in DENSO Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Nawa Mr. Takashi Nawa has been serving as Independent Director in DENSO Corporation since June 19, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Ajinomoto Company, Incorporated, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. and NEC Capital Solutions Limited, as well as Representative Director in another company. He is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Boston Consulting Group, Mitsubishi Corporation and McKinsey & Company, Inc. and another Japan-based company.