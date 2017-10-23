Casio Computer Co Ltd (6952.T)

Name Description

Kazuo Kashio Mr. Kazuo Kashio has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He established the Company in June 1957. His previous titles include President, Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in the Company.

Kazuhiro Kashio Mr. Kazuhiro Kashio has been serving as President and Representative Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of DI Business in the Company.

Shin Takano Mr. Shin Takano has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of Finance and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company.

Hiroshi Nakamura Mr. Hiroshi Nakamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since January 2016. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for TOMEN Corporation.

Shigenori Ito Mr. Shigenori Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Strategy in Watch Sales Supervisor Unit in Main Sales Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Casio America, Inc.

Akinori Takagi Mr. Akinori Takagi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION and another Japan-based bank.

Yuichi Masuda Mr. Yuichi Masuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Watch Business and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Watch in Main Development Unit of the Company.

Harumi Saito Mr. Harumi Saito has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Senior Director of Legal Affairs & Intellectual Property in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Casio Hitachi Mobile Communications Co., Ltd. and Casio Canada Ltd.

Toshiyuki Yamagishi Mr. Toshiyuki Yamagishi has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business and Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Director of Business Administration in the Company.

Hirokazu Ishikawa Mr. Hirokazu Ishikawa has been serving as Independent Director of CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD. since June 2011. He used to serve as Vice President and Representative Director in Sakura Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED.