Kyocera Corp (6971.T)

Name Description

Goro Yamaguchi Mr. Goro Yamaguchi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of four subsidiaries, including KYOTO PURPLE SANGA CO., LTD., KYOCERA Document Solutions Incorporated and KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive President and President in the Company.

Hideo Tanimoto Mr. Hideo Tanimoto has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of two Japan-based subsidiaries and a Korea-based subsidiary, KYOCERA Display Corporation, KYOCERA OPTEC CO., LTD. and Kyocera Korea Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of another Korea-based subsidiary, Kyocera Korea Co., Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of four China-based subsidiaries, including Shanghai Kyocera Electronics Co., Ltd., Dongguan Shilong Kyocera Co., Ltd., Kyocera (China) Sales & Trading Corporation and Kyocera Management Consulting Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fine Ceramics Business and Executive Officer in the Company.

Shoichi Aoki Mr. Shoichi Aoki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance and Director in KYOCERA Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Chief Director of Accounting and Business Administration and Executive Officer in the Company.

John Sarvis Mr. John Sarvis has been serving as Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board, President and Director and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, AVX Corporation, since July 2016. He joined AVX Corporation in December 1973.

Robert Wisler Mr. Robert Wisler has been serving as Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Kyocera International, Inc., since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoji Date Mr. Yoji Date has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Parts Business and Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Kyocera International Electronics Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Fure Mr. Hiroshi Fure has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Semiconductor Parts Organic Materials Business and Director in KYOCERA Corporation since September 2016. He joined the Company in March 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Ken Ishii Mr. Ken Ishii has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery & Tool Business and Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of a Korea-based subsidiary, Kyocera Precision Tools Korea Co., Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of other two China-based subsidiaries, Kyocera Precision Tools (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. and Kyocera Precision Tools (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd., since April 2015. He joined the Company in March 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Sato Mr. Takashi Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in KYOCERA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Norihiko Ina Mr. Norihiko Ina has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, KYOCERA Document Solutions Incorporated, since June 2017.

Keiji Itsukushima Mr. Keiji Itsukushima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Communication Equipment Business and Director in KYOCERA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Koichi Kano Mr. Koichi Kano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Associated Company and Director in KYOCERA Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihito Ohta Mr. Yoshihito Ohta resigned from the position of Managing Executive Officer and Director of KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Kyocera Communication System Co., Ltd., on March 31, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Atsushi Aoyama Mr. Atsushi Aoyama has been serving as Independent Director in KYOCERA Corporation since June 2016. He is also a Professor in Ritsumeikan University. He used to work for Tokyo Institute of Technology and Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.

Hiroto Mizobata Mr. Hiroto Mizobata has been serving as Independent Director in KYOCERA Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for MIZOBATA CPA OFFICE. He used to work for KPMG AZSA LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.