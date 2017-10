Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)

Name Description

Susumu Hosoi Mr. Susumu Hosoi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Isuzu Motors Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Office in Planning & Finance Division, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Isuzu Motors Asia. Ltd.

Masanori Katayama Mr. Masanori Katayama has been serving as President and Representative Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Production & Sales Operation in the Company.

Takao Shiomi Mr. Takao Shiomi has been serving as Vice President and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2016. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for ITOCHU Corporation and Orient Corporation.

Makoto Kawahara Mr. Makoto Kawahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, Isuzu Motors Middle East FZE, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Nakagawa Mr. Hiroshi Nakagawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited, as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Isuzu Motors India Private Limited, since June 2016. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation and Tri Petch Isuzu Sales Co., Ltd.

Yukio Narimatsu Mr. Yukio Narimatsu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ISUZU MOTORS SALES LTD., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masatoshi Ito Mr. Masatoshi Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries, including Jidosha Buhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., IJT Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. and I Metal Technology Co., Ltd.

Jun Motoki Mr. Jun Motoki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinichi Takahashi Mr. Shinichi Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Maekawa Mr. Hiroyuki Maekawa has been serving as Independent Director in Isuzu Motors Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Rinko Corporation. He used to work for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.