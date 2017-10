Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)

Name Description

Seita Kanai Mr. Seita Kanai has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in October 1974. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masamichi Kogai Mr. Masamichi Kogai has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 25, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Akira Marumoto Mr. Akira Marumoto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 25, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kiyoshi Fujiwara Mr. Kiyoshi Fujiwara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Planning Business Strategy and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mazda Motor Europe GmbH and Mazda Engineering & Technology Co ., LTD.

Nobuhide Inamoto Mr. Nobuhide Inamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 25, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in a China-based subsidiary, Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.

Yuji Nakamine Mr. Yuji Nakamine has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Mazda South East Asia, Ltd.

Mitsuru Ono Mr. Mitsuru Ono has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 28, 2017. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Kiyotaka Shobuda Mr. Kiyotaka Shobuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Kazuaki Jono Mr. Kazuaki Jono has been serving as Independent Director in Mazda Motor Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for a Japan-based association.