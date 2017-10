Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

Name Description

Takahiro Hachigo Mr. Takahiro Hachigo has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Seiji Kuraishi Mr. Seiji Kuraishi has been serving as Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Management Officer, Corporate Brand Officer and Representative Director in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of China, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as General Manager in three China-based subsidiaries.

Kazuhiro Odaka Mr. Kazuhiro Odaka has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & Corporate Governance and Compliance Officer in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Director of Labor Planning in Main Administration Unit in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Mr. Yoshiyuki Matsumoto has been serving as Senior Managing Director in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as President, Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, Honda R&D Co., Ltd., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshiaki Mikoshiba Mr. Toshiaki Mikoshiba has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of North American Region in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as President and Director of two subsidiaries including American Honda Motor Company INCORPORATED, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Kohei Takeuchi Mr. Kohei Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Administration and Chief Director of Driving Safety Promotion in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Main Business Management Unit in the Company.

Yoshi Yamane Mr. Yoshi Yamane has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Production in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshihiko Nonaka Mr. Toshihiko Nonaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as Executive President, President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Honda Engineering Co., Ltd., since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to work for a subsidiary, Honda R&D Co., Ltd.

Takashi Sekiguchi Mr. Takashi Sekiguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Automobile Business in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Soichiro Takizawa Mr. Soichiro Takizawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since 2016. He is also serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Director in Honda North America, Inc.

Shinji Aoyama Mr. Shinji Aoyama has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Asia & Oceania in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Manager of Business Planning Office in Main Motorcycles Business Unit in the Company.

Masayuki Igarashi Mr. Masayuki Igarashi has been serving as Executive Officer in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in two subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Noriya Kaihara Mr. Noriya Kaihara has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Customer First in HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Director of Automobiles Quality Assurance in the Company.

Takanobu Ito Mr. Takanobu Ito has been serving as Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since April 2013. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Chief Director of Four-wheeled Business, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, President, Executive President and Representative Director in the Company. He used to work for its subsidiaries, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. and Honda R&D Co., Ltd.

Masafumi Suzuki Mr. Masafumi Suzuki has been serving as Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Masahiro Yoshida Mr. Masahiro Yoshida has been serving as Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Manager of Hamamatsu Manufacturing Office in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President in a subsidiary, Honda of America Mfg., Inc.

Toshiaki Hiwatari Mr. Toshiaki Hiwatari has been serving as Independent Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in NOMURA SECURITIES CO., LTD. and TOYO KANETSU K.K. as well as working for The KAGOSHIMA BANK,LTD. and a Law Firm.

Hideko Kunii Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2014. She is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated, and working for Japan Information Technology Service Industry Association. She is professor in Shibaura Institute of Technology, Japan. She used to work for RICOH Company, Ltd. and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.

Motoki Ozaki Mr. Motoki Ozaki has been serving as Independent Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and working for NEW NATIONAL THEATRE, TOKYO, Association for Corporate Support of the Arts and The Kao Foundation for Arts and Sciences. He used to work for Kao Corporation.

Hideo Takaura Mr. Hideo Takaura has been serving as Independent Director of HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also working for Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.