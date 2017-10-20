Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

Name Description

Osamu Suzuki Mr. Osamu Suzuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1958. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company.

Toshihiro Suzuki Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 1994. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Director of Product Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Overseas Sales in the Company.

Yasuhito Harayama Mr. Yasuhito Harayama has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in July 2009. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Cooperation Promotion and Manager of VW Business Office in the Company.

Hiroaki Matsuura Mr. Hiroaki Matsuura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of 3rd Production Technology, Director of 4th Production Technology and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company.

Masahiko Nagao Mr. Masahiko Nagao has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in September 2012. He previously served as Senior Director of Planning in Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Takashi Iwatsuki Mr. Takashi Iwatsuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of China Business in SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Sales and Chief Director of Overseas Sales Promotion in the Company.

Osamu Honda Mr. Osamu Honda has been serving as Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masakazu Iguchi Mr. Masakazu Iguchi has been serving as Independent Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also working for Japan Automobile Research Institute and Railway Technical Research Institute. He used to work for University of Tokyo.