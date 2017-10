Olympus Corp (7733.T)

Name Description

Hiroyuki Sasa Mr. Hiroyuki Sasa has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Olympus Corporation since April 20, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Endoscope Business Planning in the Company. He used to work a subsidiary, Olympus Medical Systems Corp.

Yasuo Takeuchi Mr. Yasuo Takeuchi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Olympus Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, since April 2016. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Olympus Europa Holding SE. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Group Business Office in the Company. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including Olympus Medical Systems Corp. and Olympus Europa Holding GmbH.

Haruo Ogawa Mr. Haruo Ogawa has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Development and Director in Olympus Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Olympus Imaging Corporation.

Kiichi Hirata Mr. Kiichi Hirata has been serving as Chief Administrative Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Olympus Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate, Director of Optical Instrument Business Planning, Director of Bioscience Business Planning, Director of Sales, Director of Logistics Promotion and Chief Director of Corporate Service in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Olympus Logitex Co., Ltd.

Akihiro Taguchi Mr. Akihiro Taguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Sales & Marketing and Director in Olympus Corporation since April 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Olympus Medical Systems Corp. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Marketing in the Company.

Shigeo Hayashi Mr. Shigeo Hayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Manufacturing in Olympus Corporation since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Production Investigation, Chief Director of Manufacturing Technology and Ina Plant Manager in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Nagano Olympus Co., Ltd.

Sumitaka Fujita Mr. Sumitaka Fujita has been serving as Independent Director in Olympus Corporation since April 20, 2012. He is also serving as Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and working for Japan Association for Chief Financial Officers. He used to work for ITOCHU Corporation, NKSJ Holdings, Inc., Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., NIPPONKOA INSURANCE CO., LTD. and Orient Corporation.

Shiro Hiruta Mr. Shiro Hiruta has been serving as Independent Director in Olympus Corporation since April 20, 2012. He is also serving as Director in ORION ELECTRIC Co., LTD., and working for Asahi Kasei Corp. He used to work for Nikkei Inc.

Tetsuo Iwamura Mr. Tetsuo Iwamura has been serving as Independent Director in Olympus Corporation since June 28, 2017. He used to work for Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Honda South America Ltda., Moto Honda da Amazonia Ltda., Honda Automoveis do Brasil Ltda., Honda North America, Inc. and American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Susumu Kaminaga Mr. Susumu Kaminaga has been serving as Independent Director in Olympus Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Representative Director in SK Global Advisers Co., Ltd., as well as Director in DEFTA Capital Inc., and working for SPP Technologies Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd. and Surface Technology Systems Ltd.

Takayuki Katayama Mr. Takayuki Katayama has been serving as Independent Director in Olympus Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He used to work for Teijin Limited and Tokyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.