Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

826JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
¥811
Open
¥824
Day's High
¥827
Day's Low
¥818
Volume
579,400
Avg. Vol
1,418,501
52-wk High
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshio Tokura

67 2012 President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Furukawa

54 2016 Director of Business Planning, President of Subsidiary, Director

Keiichi Nakajima

59 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Norio Takeuchi

59 2017 Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries

Toshihiko Sato

61 2017 Managing Director, President of Subsidiary

Yoshitaka Ohji

53 2017 Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales, Director

Shinji Shirai

57 2017 Chief Senior Director of Product, Director

Masaaki Komatsu

70 2015 Independent Director

Fumiaki Terasaka

68 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Toshio Tokura

Mr. Toshio Tokura has been serving as President and Representative Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2012. He previously served as Managing Director and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for two other companies and served as Independent Director in RHYTHM WATCH CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Education from Waseda University.

Toshiyuki Furukawa

Mr. Toshiyuki Furukawa has been serving as Director of Business Planning and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Manager of IR & Public Relations Office in the Company.

Keiichi Nakajima

Mr. Keiichi Nakajima has been serving as Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Citizen Machinery Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1982. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in other three subsidiaries, including Citizen Machinery Asia Co., Ltd., Citizen Machinery Asia Co., Ltd. and Citizen Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another China-based subsidiary.

Norio Takeuchi

Mr. Norio Takeuchi has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Senior Director of Sales in Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Italy S.p.A., and Chairman of a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc., since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Citizen Watch Europe GmbH. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Watch Business Planning, Chief Director of Planning and Chief Director of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Toshihiko Sato

Mr. Toshihiko Sato has been serving as Managing Director in Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Director of Development in the Company.

Yoshitaka Ohji

Mr. Yoshitaka Ohji has been serving as Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Product Development in the Company.

Shinji Shirai

Mr. Shinji Shirai has been serving as Chief Senior Director of Product and Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to serve as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Product Development in the Company.

Masaaki Komatsu

Mr. Masaaki Komatsu has been serving as Independent Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for Shiseido International France S.A.S., Shiseido Company, Limited and Ryosan Company, Limited.

Fumiaki Terasaka

Mr. Fumiaki Terasaka has been serving as Independent Director of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in FUJITSU GENERAL as well as working for DAISYO CORPORATION.

