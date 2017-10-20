Marubeni Corp (8002.T)
8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
743JPY
20 Oct 2017
743JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥743
¥743
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
7,313,537
7,313,537
52-wk High
¥773
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515
¥515
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Teruo Asada
|68
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fumiya Kokubu
|64
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Nobuhiro Yabe
|57
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Mitsuru Akiyoshi
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Yamazoe
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Representative Director
|
Hikaru Minami
|60
|2015
|Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kaoru Iwasa
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group
|
Naoya Iwashita
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Masumi Kakinoki
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power & Plant Group
|
Yukihiko Matsumura
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Ichiro Takahara
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Metals Group
|
Mutsumi Ishizuki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals & Mineral Resources
|
Hajime Kawamura
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Plant
|
Takeo Kobayashi
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Pulp Paper
|
Shoji Kuwayama
|61
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Michael McCarty
|65
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Agricultural Chemicals, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Hirohisa Miyata
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electric Power
|
Akira Terakawa
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Chemical & Forest Materials Group
|
Keizo Torii
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toshiaki Ujiie
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Construction & Industrial Machinery
|
Koji Yamazaki
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food Products
|
Hidekazu Futai
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Agricultural Chemicals
|
Masashi Hashimoto
|58
|2013
|Executive Officer, President of Osaka Office
|
Jun Horie
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chemical Products
|
Noriaki Isa
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Koji Kabumoto
|58
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information & Logistics & Health Care
|
Shinichi Kobayashi
|59
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hisamichi Koga
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automotive & Leasing Business
|
Takeshi Kumaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Nagoya Office
|
Yoshiaki Mizumoto
|59
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Grain
|
Kenichiro Oikawa
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Insurance & Financial & Real Estate
|
Eiji Okada
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Akihiko Sagara
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy
|
Soji Sakai
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Bangkok Office, President of Subsidiary
|
Yutaka Shimazaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Secretariat, Director of Public Relations
|
Harumichi Tanabe
|58
|2015
|Executive Officer, Manager of Bangkok Office, President of Subsidiary
|
Minoru Tomita
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Aerospace & Ship
|
Susumu Fukuda
|68
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Takao Kitabata
|67
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Yuri Okina
|57
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kyohei Takahashi
|73
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hideyoshi Iwane
|2017
|Director of Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Teruo Asada
|Mr. Teruo Asada has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Finance Insurance Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Director and President in the Company.
|
Fumiya Kokubu
|Mr. Fumiya Kokubu has been serving as President and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1975.
|
Nobuhiro Yabe
|Mr. Nobuhiro Yabe has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Senior Director of Food Material in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administration Officer in an United States-based subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1982.
|
Mitsuru Akiyoshi
|Mr. Mitsuru Akiyoshi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director of Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Secretary and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.
|
Shigeru Yamazoe
|Mr. Shigeru Yamazoe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Representative Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Electric Power, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1978.
|
Hikaru Minami
|Mr. Hikaru Minami has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of Marubeni Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Finance & Logistics & Information in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.
|
Kaoru Iwasa
|Mr. Kaoru Iwasa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Transportation & Industrial Machinery Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Transport Machinery and Director of Board in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1979.
|
Naoya Iwashita
|Mr. Naoya Iwashita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Europe PLC, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Organic Chemistry, Manager of Chemical Product and Director of Inorganic & Agricultural Science in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foreign Languages from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1979.
|
Masumi Kakinoki
|Mr. Masumi Kakinoki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power & Plant Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Electric Power & Infrastructure in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.
|
Yukihiko Matsumura
|Mr. Yukihiko Matsumura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Marubeni America Corporation, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.
|
Ichiro Takahara
|Mr. Ichiro Takahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Metals Group in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1979.
|
Mutsumi Ishizuki
|
Hajime Kawamura
|Mr. Hajime Kawamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Plant in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Asset Management and Director of Energy & Chemical Plant in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.
|
Takeo Kobayashi
|
Shoji Kuwayama
|Mr. Shoji Kuwayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni ASEAN Pte. Ltd., since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Nonferrous Metals, Executive Officer and Manager of Metal in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.
|
Michael McCarty
|
Hirohisa Miyata
|Mr. Hirohisa Miyata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Electric Power in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Overseas Electric Power Project and Director of 4th Overseas Electric Power Project in the Company. He used to serve for a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.
|
Akira Terakawa
|Mr. Akira Terakawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Chemical & Forest Materials Group in Marubeni Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Plastics, Director of Business Planning, Director of Plastics Planning and Director of Electrical Materials in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1981.
|
Keizo Torii
|Mr. Keizo Torii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a China-based subsidiary, Marubeni (China) Co., Ltd., since May 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of LNG and Director of Gas Business Development, Manager of 1st Energy Division and Representative Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.
|
Toshiaki Ujiie
|
Koji Yamazaki
|
Hidekazu Futai
|
Masashi Hashimoto
|Mr. Masashi Hashimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and President of Osaka Office in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Textile Business Planning and Director of Functional Product & Lifestyle in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Foreign Language from Osaka University of Foreign Studies in March 1981.
|
Jun Horie
|
Noriaki Isa
|Mr. Noriaki Isa has been serving as Executive Officer in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Director of Electric Power, Director or Electric Power & Infrastructure & Asset Management and Manager of Bangkok Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1980.
|
Koji Kabumoto
|
Shinichi Kobayashi
|Mr. Shinichi Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer of Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Marubeni Australia Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Coal, Senior Director Metal and Director of Metal Resource Related Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Hokkaido University in March 1982.
|
Hisamichi Koga
|
Takeshi Kumaki
|
Yoshiaki Mizumoto
|Mr. Yoshiaki Mizumoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Grain in Marubeni Corporation effective April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Provisions Sugar, Manager of Food and Manager of China & ASEAN Strategy Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.
|
Kenichiro Oikawa
|
Eiji Okada
|
Akihiko Sagara
|Mr. Akihiko Sagara has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Energy in Marubeni Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Oil Trading in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economics from Waseda University in March 1983.
|
Soji Sakai
|
Yutaka Shimazaki
|
Harumichi Tanabe
|Mr. Harumichi Tanabe has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Bangkok Office in Marubeni Corporation, as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Marubeni Thailand Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of Industrial Energy in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1982.
|
Minoru Tomita
|
Susumu Fukuda
|Mr. Susumu Fukuda has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Japan Real Estate Institute and National Tax Council and Ministry of Finance, Japan. He used to work for The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in June 1971.
|
Takao Kitabata
|Mr. Takao Kitabata has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2013. He is serving as Independent Director in Kobe Steel, Ltd., SEIREN Co., Ltd. and Zeon Corporation, and working for SANDAGAKUEN Junior High School / Senior High School. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1972.
|
Yuri Okina
|Ms. Yuri Okina has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since June 2017. She is also serving as Director in Bridgestone Corporation, and working for The Japan Research Institute, Limited. She used to work for Bank of Japan, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Seven Bank, Ltd.
|
Kyohei Takahashi
|Mr. Kyohei Takahashi has been serving as Independent Director in Marubeni Corporation since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Showa Denko K.K. and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company. He used to work for Japan Polyolefins Corporation, Montell-JPO Co., Ltd. and SunAllomer Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1968.
|
Hideyoshi Iwane
As Of
