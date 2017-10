FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

Name Description

Koji Takayanagi Mr. Koji Takayanagi has been serving as President and Representative Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since May 2017. He used to work for ITOCHU Corporation.

Kunihiro Nakade Mr. Kunihiro Nakade has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 1, 2017. He used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.

Takashi Sawada Mr. Takashi Sawada has been serving as Executive Vice President, Director of CVS Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. as well as President and Representative Director of subsidiary, FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. since May 2017. He used to work for Revamp Corporation.

Isamu Nakayama Mr. Isamu Nakayama has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary since September 1, 2016. He is also serving as Director in Uny Co., Ltd. He used to work for an affiliated company, Itochu Corporation.

Norio Sako Mr. Norio Sako was named Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business, Director of GMS Business and Representative Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd., since September 1, 2016. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in UNY Co.,Ltd.

Toshio Kato Mr. Toshio Kato has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Chief Director of Operation, Director of Product Planning & Business and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Jiro Koshida Mr. Jiro Koshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, UNY Co., Ltd.

Shuichi Takeuchi Mr. Shuichi Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of CKS Sales Promotion in a subsidiary, FamilyMart Co.,Ltd.

Jun Takahashi Mr. Jun Takahashi has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary of the Company.

Junji Ueda Mr. Junji Ueda has been serving as Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since February 28, 2017. His previous titles include President, Chief Operating Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Managing Director in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.

Takashi Saeki Mr. Takashi Saeki has been serving as Independent Director in FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He is also serving as Director in TOHO GAS CO., LTD.