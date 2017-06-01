Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

Name Description

Tetsuo Tsuneishi Mr. Tetsuo Tsuneishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Toshiki Kawai Mr. Toshiki Kawai has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Tetsuro Hori Mr. Tetsuro Hori has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Management, Manager of Business Strategy Office and Director of Legal Affairs Intellectual Property in the Company.

Masami Akimoto Mr. Masami Akimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Kyushu Ltd., since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of System Development in the Company.

Hirofumi Kitayama Mr. Hirofumi Kitayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd., since June 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Manufacturing and Development and Executive Officer in the Company. He previously worked for several subsidiaries and served as President and Director of one of the subsidiaries. He used to work for NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

Sadao Sasaki Mr. Sadao Sasaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions Ltd., since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of SPE Development in the Company.

Tatsuya Nagakubo Mr. Tatsuya Nagakubo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Gi Si Jung Mr. Jung Gi Si has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Strategy and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in November 1998. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of SPE Development in the Company.

Kiyoshi Sunohara Mr. Kiyoshi Sunohara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of FS Business Unit and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 20, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Europe & America Sales Promotion and Chief Director of Marketing in the Company.

Kenji Washino Mr. Kenji Washino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of ATS Business Unit in Tokyo Electron Limited since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Membrane Business Unit, Deputy Director of SPE-2 Business, Director of Cleaning System, Executive Officer and General Manager of Cleaning System Business Unit in the Company.

Tetsuro Higashi Mr. Tetsuro Higashi has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Hiroshi Inoue Mr. Hiroshi Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 2006. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman and Director in Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. and TOKYO BROADCASTING SYSTEM TELEVISION, INC. He used to work for another company.