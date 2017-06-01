Edition:
Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

19,015JPY
8:15pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥300 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
¥18,715
Open
¥19,055
Day's High
¥19,125
Day's Low
¥19,010
Volume
251,800
Avg. Vol
1,246,711
52-wk High
¥19,125
52-wk Low
¥8,733

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Tetsuo Tsuneishi

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toshiki Kawai

54 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tetsuro Hori

55 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masami Akimoto

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hirofumi Kitayama

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director

Sadao Sasaki

56 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director

Tatsuya Nagakubo

53 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Director

Gi Si Jung

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Strategy, Director

Kiyoshi Sunohara

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of FS Business Unit, Director

David Brough

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Europe Region, President of Subsidiary

Seisu Ikeda

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business, General Manager of CTSPS Business Unit

Barry Mayer

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshinobu Mitano

2017 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of ES Business Unit

Takeshi Ohkubo

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Global Field, Chief Director of Region Strategy Planning

Yoshifumi Tahara

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 4th Development & Production

Hideyuki Tsutsumi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Global Field, President of Subsidiary

Kenji Washino

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of ATS Business Unit

Masahiko Hamajima

Executive Officer

Masayuki Kojima

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production

Tsuguhiko Matsuura

2016 Executive Officer, General Manager of FPD Business Unit

Yutaka Nanasawa

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of IT, President of Subsidiary

Toshihiko Nishigaki

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Corporate Project, Chairman & President of Subsidiary

Takeo Sasaki

Executive Officer

Akihisa Sekiguchi

2017 Executive Officer

Shingo Tada

2016 Executive Officer, General Manager of Thin Film Formation Business Unit

Kazushi Tahara

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of System Development Center

Tetsuro Higashi

68 2016 Director

Hiroshi Inoue

77 2006 Independent Director

Charles Lake

55 2016 Independent Director

Ryoji Omata

2017 Director of Accounting
Biographies

Name Description

Tetsuo Tsuneishi

Mr. Tetsuo Tsuneishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Toshiki Kawai

Mr. Toshiki Kawai has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company.

Tetsuro Hori

Mr. Tetsuro Hori has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Management, Manager of Business Strategy Office and Director of Legal Affairs Intellectual Property in the Company.

Masami Akimoto

Mr. Masami Akimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Kyushu Ltd., since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of System Development in the Company.

Hirofumi Kitayama

Mr. Hirofumi Kitayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd., since June 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Manufacturing and Development and Executive Officer in the Company. He previously worked for several subsidiaries and served as President and Director of one of the subsidiaries. He used to work for NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

Sadao Sasaki

Mr. Sadao Sasaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Development & Production and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, Tokyo Electron Technology Solutions Ltd., since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of SPE Development in the Company.

Tatsuya Nagakubo

Mr. Tatsuya Nagakubo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Gi Si Jung

Mr. Jung Gi Si has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Strategy and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 1, 2017. He joined the Company in November 1998. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of SPE Development in the Company.

Kiyoshi Sunohara

Mr. Kiyoshi Sunohara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of FS Business Unit and Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 20, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Europe & America Sales Promotion and Chief Director of Marketing in the Company.

David Brough

Seisu Ikeda

Barry Mayer

Yoshinobu Mitano

Takeshi Ohkubo

Yoshifumi Tahara

Hideyuki Tsutsumi

Kenji Washino

Mr. Kenji Washino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of ATS Business Unit in Tokyo Electron Limited since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Membrane Business Unit, Deputy Director of SPE-2 Business, Director of Cleaning System, Executive Officer and General Manager of Cleaning System Business Unit in the Company.

Masahiko Hamajima

Masayuki Kojima

Tsuguhiko Matsuura

Yutaka Nanasawa

Toshihiko Nishigaki

Takeo Sasaki

Akihisa Sekiguchi

Shingo Tada

Kazushi Tahara

Tetsuro Higashi

Mr. Tetsuro Higashi has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since January 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Hiroshi Inoue

Mr. Hiroshi Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 2006. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman and Director in Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. and TOKYO BROADCASTING SYSTEM TELEVISION, INC. He used to work for another company.

Charles Lake

Mr. Charles Ditmars Lake II has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electron Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as President and Director in Aflac International Incorporated, as well as Chairman and Representative in Japan of Aflac Japan.

Ryoji Omata

