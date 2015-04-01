Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuo Ohmori
|68
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kuniharu Nakamura
|66
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takahata
|61
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaru Shiomi
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Hideki Iwasawa
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Representative Director
|
Naoki Hidaka
|64
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Transportation Machine & Construction Machine Business, Representative Director
|
Masahiro Fujita
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President
|
Masao Tabuchi
|60
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Makoto Horie
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Business
|
Masayuki Hyodo
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Environment & Infrastructure Business
|
Toshikazu Nambu
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Media & Life Related Business
|
Akira Satake
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Masao Sekiuchi
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Asia & Oceania Sumitomo Corporation Group, President of Subsidiary
|
Masato Sugimori
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Michihiko Hosono
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroki Inoue
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Kansai Office
|
Fumihiro Koba
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of China Sumitomo Corporation Group, President of Subsidiary
|
Daisuke Mikogami
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideo Ogawa
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Shoichiro Oka
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Automobile Business
|
Kiyoshi Sunobe
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Shingo Ueno
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group, President of Subsidiary
|
Tsutomu Akimoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electrical Power Infrastructure Business, Director of 3rd Electrical Power
|
Nobuki Ando
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Media & Lifestyle Related Operation
|
Masatoshi Deguchi
|Executive Officer, Director of Internal Auditing
|
Yasushi Fukuda
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Logistics & Insurance Business
|
Toyoaki Funakoshi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Social Infrastructure Business
|
Bin Haga
|Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation Europe Group, President of Subsidiaries
|
Masato Ishida
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Reiji Morooka
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Toshiaki Murai
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Resource
|
Takeshi Murata
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ships & Aerospace & Automobile Business
|
Masaki Nakajima
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Automobile Business
|
Iehisa Nakamura
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Media Business
|
Norihiko Nonaka
|Executive Officer, Manager of Asia & Oceania Environment & Infrastructure Unit of Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Group, President of Subsidiary
|
Tsuyoshi Oikawa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Resources & Chemicals Operation
|
Yoshiyuki Sakamoto
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Basic Chemicals & Electronics
|
Kei Sato
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Lifestyle & Retail Business
|
Takayuki Seishima
|Executive Officer, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group
|
Keigo Shiomi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Metal Products
|
Shuichi Suzuki
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy
|
Hiroyuki Takai
|59
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Koji Tamefusa
|58
|Executive Officer
|
Keiji Tanaka
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hideki Yamano
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Nobuyoshi Ehara
|65
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Koji Ishida
|70
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Yayoi Tanaka
|57
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Hiroyuki Sugai
|2017
|Director of Budget
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kazuo Ohmori
|Mr. Kazuo Ohmori has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Traffic Project, Director of Marine Business, Chief Director of Marine, Space and Vehicle Business, Executive Officer Executive Vice President and Manager of Transport Plane & Construction Business in the Company.
|
Kuniharu Nakamura
|Mr. Kuniharu Nakamura has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include President, Director of Business Planning, Director of Automobile Planning, Director of 1st Automobile, Director of 3rd Automobile, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Resource and Chemical Product Business Unit and Executive Vice President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Osaka University in March 1974.
|
Koichi Takahata
|Mr. Koichi Takahata has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Accounting Controlling in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Science from Waseda University in March 1978.
|
Masaru Shiomi
|
Hideki Iwasawa
|Mr. Hideki Iwasawa has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Corporate Risk Administration, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for SUMICORP FINANCE LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law in Hitotsubashi University in March 1977.
|
Naoki Hidaka
|Mr. Naoki Hidaka has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Transportation Machine & Construction Machine Business and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Auto Metal Product, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Chubu Block and Manager of Kansai Block in the Company.
|
Masahiro Fujita
|Mr. Masahiro Fujita has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Resources & Chemicals Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in the Company. He used to work for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
|
Masao Tabuchi
|Mr. Masao Tabuchi has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ship & Aerospace & Vehicle Business and Chief Director of 1st Automobile Business in the Company.
|
Makoto Horie
|Mr. Makoto Horie has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Metal Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive officer, Chief Director of Transporting Machine Metal Products, Chief Director of 3rd Steel & Iron and Representative Director in the Company.
|
Masayuki Hyodo
|Mr. Masayuki Hyodo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Environment & Infrastructure Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Representative Director, Executive officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electrical Power Infrastructure Business and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Toshikazu Nambu
|
Akira Satake
|Mr. Akira Satake has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.
|
Masao Sekiuchi
|Mr. Masao Sekiuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Asia & Oceania Sumitomo Corporation Group in Sumitomo Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Pte. Ltd., since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director Non-ferrous Metal Product, Director of Second Sheet Trading, Deputy Chief Director of Third Iron and Steel, Director of Stainless and Senior Director of Metal in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.
|
Masato Sugimori
|Mr. Masato Sugimori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2016. He joined the Company in March 1979. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of North America Corporate Coordination Group, Senior Deputy Director of Machine and Electricity, Director of Business Planning and Senior Director of Machine and Electricity in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Osaka University in March 1979.
|
Michihiko Hosono
|
Hiroki Inoue
|
Fumihiro Koba
|
Daisuke Mikogami
|Mr. Daisuke Mikogami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in SCSK Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Cable Television Business and Chief Director of Media in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1983.
|
Hideo Ogawa
|Mr. Hideo Ogawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 3rd Risk Management, Director of Risk Assessment and Senior Director of Life Industry & Construction Real Estate in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1982.
|
Shoichiro Oka
|Mr. Shoichiro Oka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of 2nd Automobile Business in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Transportation & Construction Machinery in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1983.
|
Kiyoshi Sunobe
|
Shingo Ueno
|
Tsutomu Akimoto
|
Nobuki Ando
|
Masatoshi Deguchi
|
Yasushi Fukuda
|
Toyoaki Funakoshi
|
Bin Haga
|
Masato Ishida
|
Reiji Morooka
|
Toshiaki Murai
|
Takeshi Murata
|
Masaki Nakajima
|
Iehisa Nakamura
|
Norihiko Nonaka
|
Tsuyoshi Oikawa
|
Yoshiyuki Sakamoto
|
Kei Sato
|
Takayuki Seishima
|Mr. Takayuki Seishima has been serving as Executive Officer and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group in Sumitomo Corporation. He is also serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.
|
Keigo Shiomi
|
Shuichi Suzuki
|Mr. Shuichi Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Energy in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Oil Well Pipe and Deputy Chief Director of Steel Pipe in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1982.
|
Hiroyuki Takai
|Mr. Hiroyuki Takai has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation Global Research Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Energy and Chief Director of Finance Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1980.
|
Koji Tamefusa
|Mr. Koji Tamefusa has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in SCSK Corporation.
|
Keiji Tanaka
|
Hideki Yamano
|
Nobuyoshi Ehara
|Mr. Nobuyoshi Ehara has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Representative Director in Unison Capital Inc. He used to work for Goldman Sachs.
|
Koji Ishida
|Mr. Koji Ishida has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Fellow in The Japan Research Institute, Limited, as well as a member of the Public Interest Oversight Board in KPMG AZSA LLC. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., SMBC Leasing Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. and Bank of Japan.
|
Yayoi Tanaka
|Ms. Yayoi Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in IHI Corporation, and working for Ministry of Finance, Japan, The University of Tokyo, Cabinet Secretariat, National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality Enhancement of Higher Education, Social Governance Research Institute and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan. She is also a Professor of Osaka University, and a Guest Professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for Nikon Corporation.
|
Hiroyuki Sugai
