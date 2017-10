Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)

Name Description

Koji Suzuki Mr. Koji Suzuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Takashimaya Company, Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since February 1, 2014. He joined the Company in March 1968. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Office, Managing Director, Manager of Society Contribution Office, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Regional Business, Vice President and Chief Director of Departmental Store Business in the Company.

Shigeru Kimoto Mr. Shigeru Kimoto has been serving as President, Chief Director of Planning and Representative Director of Takashimaya Company, Limited since February 1, 2014. He previously served as Executive Officer, Manager of Shinjuku Store in Main Sales Unit and Assistant Manager of Yokohama Store in Main Department Store Business Unit in the Company.

Yasufumi Yamashita Mr. Yasufumi Yamashita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Finance in Main Planning Unit of Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2015. He joined a company that now is the Company in April 1986, and used to serve as Director of General Affairs and Manager of Rental Management Office in the Company.

Hiroaki Akiyama Mr. Hiroaki Akiyama has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Life Design Office and Representative Director in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He used to serve as Deputy Chief Director of Advertisement in Main Department Store Business Unit, Manager of 2nd Product Division in Main MD Unit of Main Sales Unit, Manager of Kashiwa Store in Main Sales Unit and Executive Officer. He also used to work for a former entity of the Company.

Tsunetaka Kameoka Mr. Tsunetaka Kameoka has been serving as Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Chief Director of MD in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Assistant Manager of Kyoto and Osaka Office in the Company.

Mitsuaki Kurino Mr. Mitsuaki Kurino has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of Osaka Office in Main Sales Unit in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Manager of MD Policy Office, Assistant Manager of Osaka Store in Main Department Store Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of MD in Main Sales Unit and Manager of MD Policy Office in the Company.

Yoshio Murata Mr. Yoshio Murata has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of General Affairs, Deputy Chief Director of Planning, Director of Business Strategy and Representative Director in Takashimaya Company, Limited since August 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs, Director of General Affairs and Manager of Rent Management Office in the Company.

Junzo Takayama Mr. Junzo Takayama has been serving as Managing Director and Director of Sales Promotion of Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Development Group in Main Planning Unit (Main Reform Promotion Unit) and Manager of Asia Development Office in Main Sales Unit in the Company.

Kazuhiko Kojima Mr. Kazuhiko Kojima has been serving as Senior Executive Officer of Takashimaya Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since March 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Director of Advertisement in Main Sales Unit and Director of Advertisement in Main Departmental Store Business Unit in the Company.

Matsui Takamasa Mr. Matsui Takamasa has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of Advertisement in Main Sales Unit in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Takeo Yamaguchi Mr. Takeo Yamaguchi has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs and Director of Human Resources in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Sales Promotion and Chief Director of Purchasing in the Company.

Kazuhiro Aoki Mr. Kazuhiro Aoki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Yokohama Office in Main Sales Unitof Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Yoshiko Inoue Ms. Yoshiko Inoue has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Shinjuku Office in Main Sales Unit of Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. She joined the Company in April 1983.

Fujie Kataoka Mr. Fujie Kataoka has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs in Main General Affairs Unit of Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Tsuneaki Okabe Mr. Tsuneaki Okabe has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Kyoto Office in Main Sales Unit of Takashimaya Company, Limited since February 2014. He joined the Company in April 1984 and previously served as Assistant Manager of Kyoto Office in Main Sales Unit in the Company.

Ryoji Tanaka Mr. Ryoji Tanaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Nihonbashi Office in Main Sales Unit of Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Yoko Yasuda Ms. Yoko Yasuda had been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Corporate Business in Main Sales Unit in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. She joined the Company in April 1973. Her previous titles include Manager of 3rd Product Division in Main MD Unit and Deputy Director of Sales Planning in the Company.

Takashi Yokota Mr. Takashi Yokota has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of MD in Main Sales Unit and Director of Food PB Operations Unit in Takashimaya Company, Limited since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978 and used to serve as Manager of Women's Dress Division in Main MD Unit in Main Sales Unit in the Company.

Akira Goto Mr. Akira Goto has been serving as Independent Director of Takashimaya Company, Limited since May 2014. He is also a professor in The University of Tokyo and National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. He used to work for Seikei University and Hitotsubashi University.

Kaoru Nakajima Mr. Kaoru Nakajima has been serving as Independent Director of Takashimaya Company, Limited since May 2007. He is also working as Independent Auditor for DAISUE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. He used to be Vice Chairman of Osaka Bar Association. He registered as a lawyer in April 1974.