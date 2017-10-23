Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)
8267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Hiroshi Yokoo
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
Motoya Okada
|66
|2012
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
Yoshiki Mori
|67
|2016
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Executive Officer, Director
Akinori Yamashita
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
Shinya Wako
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President
Motohiro Fujita
|62
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Yuki Habu
|49
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
Kaori Miyake
|49
|2017
|Executive Officer
Hideharu Mizuno
|63
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
Ippei Nakayama
|63
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Soichi Okazaki
|59
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Hidenori Osano
|52
|2016
|Executive Officer
Eiji Shibata
|62
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Masaki Suzuki
|62
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries
Takeharu Takahashi
|47
|2017
|Executive Officer
Akio Yoshida
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
Toru Nagashima
|74
|2016
|Independent Director
Kotaro Ohno
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
Ken Sato
|73
|2011
|Independent Director
Takashi Tsukamoto
|67
|2017
|Independent Director
Yukako Uchinaga
|71
|2013
|Independent Director
Mariko Sasaki
|2016
|Director of Corporate Communication
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Hiroshi Yokoo
|Mr. Hiroshi Yokoo has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in AEON CO., LTD. since May 28, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Group Products & Product Reform in the Company.
Motoya Okada
|Mr. Motoya Okada has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer and Director in AEON CO., LTD. since March 1, 2012. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Representative Director of the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, which is under the new name of AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd.
Yoshiki Mori
|Mr. Yoshiki Mori has been serving as Vice President, Group Chief Operating Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director of AEON CO., LTD. as well as Chairman and Representative Director in The Daiei, Inc., and AEON Kyushu, two Subsidiaries of the Company since May 2016. He is also In charge of 4 Shift in the Company. He joined the Company in March 1973 and previously served as Executive Officer. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PLC. and AEON CREDIT SERVICE (ASIA) CO., LTD.
Akinori Yamashita
|Mr. Akinori Yamashita has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in AEON CO., LTD., since May 2016. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd.
Shinya Wako
|Mr. Shinya Wako has been serving as Executive Vice President of AEON CO., LTD. since March 2016. He is also In charge of Business Planning and International Business in the Company. He used to work for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
Motohiro Fujita
|Mr. Motohiro Fujita has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, United Super Market Holdings Inc., since March 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. He used to work for Kasumi Co., Ltd.
Yuki Habu
|Ms. Yuki Habu has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of a China-based subsidiary, AEON (CHINA) CO., LTD., since March 1, 2017. She used to work for in another China-based subsidiary, Beijing AEON Co., Ltd.
Kaori Miyake
|Ms. Kaori Miyake has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD. since March 1, 2017. She used to work for a subsidiary, AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd.
Hideharu Mizuno
|Mr. Hideharu Mizuno has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, including Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. and Welcia Yakkyoku Co., Ltd., since March 1, 2017. He used to work for other companies.
Ippei Nakayama
|Mr. Ippei Nakayama has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD., since March 1, 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Aeon Techno Service Co., Ltd.
Soichi Okazaki
|Mr. Soichi Okazaki has been serving as Executive Officer of AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ÆON RETAIL Co., Ltd., since February 2015. He is also In charge of GMS Business of the Company. He joined the Company in March 1981 and used to serve as Chief Director of Super Center Business and Director of Corporate Marketing.
Hidenori Osano
|Mr. Hidenori Osano has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD. since April 2016. He is also In charge of IT of the Company.
Eiji Shibata
|Mr. Eiji Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AEON TOPVALU CO., LTD., since September 2015. He is also in charge of Product of the Company. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Chief Director of MAXVALU Business and Chief Director of Product Strategy & TOPVALU in the Company. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, AEON (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and MAXVALU KYUSHU CO., LTD.
Masaki Suzuki
|Mr. Masaki Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, AEON BANK, LTD., since March 1, 2017. He used to work for Ministry of Finance.
Takeharu Takahashi
|Mr. Takeharu Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer in AEON CO., LTD. since March 1, 2017. He used to work for MINISTOP CO., LTD.
Akio Yoshida
|Mr. Akio Yoshida has been serving as Executive Officer of AEON CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ÆON MALL Co., Ltd., since March 2016. He is also In charge of Developer Project of the Company.
Toru Nagashima
|Mr. Toru Nagashima has been serving as Independent Director of AEON CO., LTD. since May 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. and Kao Corporation. He also works for NPO Japan Corporate Governance Network, Teijin Limited and other association.
Kotaro Ohno
|Mr. Kotaro Ohno has been serving as Independent Director of AEON CO., LTD. since May 24, 2017. He is a lawyer.
Ken Sato
|Mr. Ken Sato has been serving as Independent Director in AEON CO., LTD. since May 2011. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of Institute of International Policy Studies, as well as Director in Nippon Television Network Corporation and another company that is under the new name of Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. He used to serve for Ministry of Finance and Urban Renaissance Agency.
Takashi Tsukamoto
|Mr. Takashi Tsukamoto has been serving as Independent Director in AEON CO., LTD. since May 24, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company as well as working for Mizuho Financial Group and an association.
Yukako Uchinaga
|Ms. Yukako Uchinaga has been serving as Independent Director of AEON CO., LTD. since May 16, 2013. She is also a Member of Nominating and Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in HOYA Corporation and DIC Inc., and working for Japan Women's Innovative Network and another association. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in Globalization Research Institute Co., Ltd. She used work for Benesse Holdings, Inc., Berlitz Corporation, Sony Corporation and IBM Japan, Ltd.
Mariko Sasaki
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Hiroshi Yokoo
|--
Motoya Okada
|--
Yoshiki Mori
|--
Akinori Yamashita
|--
Shinya Wako
|--
Motohiro Fujita
|--
Yuki Habu
|--
Kaori Miyake
|--
Hideharu Mizuno
|--
Ippei Nakayama
|--
Soichi Okazaki
|--
Hidenori Osano
|--
Eiji Shibata
|--
Masaki Suzuki
|--
Takeharu Takahashi
|--
Akio Yoshida
|--
Toru Nagashima
|--
Kotaro Ohno
|--
Ken Sato
|--
Takashi Tsukamoto
|--
Yukako Uchinaga
|--
Mariko Sasaki
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Hiroshi Yokoo
|0
|0
Motoya Okada
|0
|0
Yoshiki Mori
|0
|0
Akinori Yamashita
|0
|0
Shinya Wako
|0
|0
Motohiro Fujita
|0
|0
Yuki Habu
|0
|0
Kaori Miyake
|0
|0
Hideharu Mizuno
|0
|0
Ippei Nakayama
|0
|0
Soichi Okazaki
|0
|0
Hidenori Osano
|0
|0
Eiji Shibata
|0
|0
Masaki Suzuki
|0
|0
Takeharu Takahashi
|0
|0
Akio Yoshida
|0
|0
Toru Nagashima
|0
|0
Kotaro Ohno
|0
|0
Ken Sato
|0
|0
Takashi Tsukamoto
|0
|0
Yukako Uchinaga
|0
|0
Mariko Sasaki
|0
|0