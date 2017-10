Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T)

Name Description

Hideyuki Kudo Mr. Hideyuki Kudo has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shinsei Bank, Limited since June 2015. His previous titles include Chief Director of Real Estate Finance, Chief Director of Structured Finance and Director of Specialty Finance in the Bank. He used to work for The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Aetos Japan, LLC and another company that is under the new name, MID Urban Development Co., Ltd.

Masayuki Nankoin Mr. Masayuki Nankoin has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Financial Research of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Manager of Affiliate Company Office and Chief Director of Consumer Finance in the Bank.

Michiyuki Okano Mr. Michiyuki Okano has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Group Chief Information Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Bank in May 2001, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Financial Infrastructure Division, Director of Retail Business, Director of Process Control, Director of Business Focus, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation, Chief Director of Retail Service, Director of Business Concentration, Director of Retail System, Director of Corporation Support and Manager of Cayman Branch in the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, He used to work for Chogin System Development Co., Ltd.

Yukio Nakamura Mr. Yukio Nakamura has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Shinsei Bank Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Bank in April 1978. He previously served as Director of Inspection Operation, Senior Director of Portfolio and Risk, Director of Operational Risk Management, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Corporation in the Bank.

Sanjeev Gupta Mr. Sanjeev Gupta has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Shinsei Bank Ltd. since April 17, 2015. He joined the Bank in July 2000, and served as Director of Business Management and Chief Director of Consumer Finance. He used to work for Citibank, N. A.

Shinichiro Seto Mr. Shinichiro Seto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 6th Sales and Director of 3rd Sales in the Bank.

Akira Hirasawa Mr. Akira Hirasawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resource of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1987 and previously served as Director of Market Risk Management in the Bank.

Yoshiaki Kozano Mr. Yoshiaki Kozano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Credit Trading, Deputy Chief Director of Advisory, Director of Healthcare Business, Director of Real Estate Investment, Director of International Investment and Director of Specialty Finance in the Bank.

Nozomi Moue Mr. Nozomi Moue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Private Equity and Director of Specialty Finance in the Bank. He used to work for MORIMOTO Co., Ltd.

Takahisa Komoda Mr. Takahisa Komoda has been serving as Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank, Limited since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1988 and previously served as Director of General Planning in the Bank.

Yuji Matsuura Mr. Yuji Matsuura has been serving as Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Marketing Sales and Director of Marketing Finance in the Bank. He used to work for The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Bank, Aozora Bank, Ltd. and another bank that under the new name, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Eiji Shibazaki Mr. Eiji Shibazaki has been serving as Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since 2016. He joined the former entity of the Bank in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of 1st Financial Corporate and Director of Financial Corporate Sales in the Bank.

J. Christopher Flowers Mr. J. Christopher Flowers has been serving as Independent Director in Shinsei Bank Ltd. since March 2000. He is also serving as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, and working for NIBC Holding N.V. He used to work for Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Ernest Higa Mr. Ernest M. Higa has been serving as Independent Director of Shinsei Bank Ltd. since June 19, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director of Higa Industries Co., Ltd., Director of JC Comsa Corporation, Chief Executive Officer of Wendy's Japan LLC, and working for Columbia Business School, The Tokyo New Business Conference (NBC) and Showa Women's University.

Shigeru Kani Mr. Shigeru Kani has been serving as Independent Director in Shinsei Bank Ltd. since June 2004. He is also a Professor at Yokohama College of Commerce. He used to work in Bank of Japan, Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc., Tokyo Stock Exchange Group, Inc. and NEC Corporation.

Jun Makihara Mr. Jun Makihara has been serving as Independent Director in Shinsei Bank Ltd. since June 2011. He is also serving as Director in Philip Morris International Management SA and Monex Group Inc. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board of Neoteny Co., Ltd., as well as Director in RHJ International SA. He also used to work for Goldman Sachs.