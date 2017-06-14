Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)

Name Description

Kiyoshi Sono Mr. Kiyoshi Sono has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited.

Nobuyuki Hirano Mr. Nobuyuki Hirano has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., since April 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman of Japanese Bankers Association. His previous titles include Vice President and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group, Inc. and other two companies. He obtained LLB from Kyoto University in March 1974.

Mikio Ikegaya Mr. Mikio Ikegaya has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, since June 2016. He used to work for another Japan-based subsidiary, Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation.

Kanetsugu Mike Mr. Kanetsugu Mike has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., as well as Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., since June 14, 2017. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd., The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi, Ltd., MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Takashi Nagaoka Mr. Takashi Nagaoka has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of two subsidiaries, including Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He used to work for another Japan-based subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Muneaki Tokunari Mr. Muneaki Tokunari has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Tadashi Kuroda Mr. Tadashi Kuroda has been serving as Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Group Chief Strategic Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. His previous titles include Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.

Hiroki Kamezawa Mr. Hiroki Kamezawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Group Chief Information Officer and Group Chief Digital Transformation Officer in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.

Akira Hamamoto Mr. Akira Hamamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Group Chief Compliance Officer and Group Chief Legal Officer in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Tokai Bank, Ltd.

Masamichi Yasuda Mr. Masamichi Yasuda has been serving as Group Group Chief Risk Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Bank of Tokyo.

Saburo Araki Mr. Saburo Araki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Corporate Banking Business in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2016. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.

Shigeru Asai Mr. Shigeru Asai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Market Business in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Managing Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited and a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Eiichi Yoshikawa Mr. Eiichi Yoshikawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Global Business in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2016. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd.

Atsushi Murakami Mr. Atsushi Murakami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Retail Banking Business in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited.

Sunao Yokokawa Mr. Sunao Yokokawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Commissioned Asset Business in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Shigeru Yoshifuji Mr. Shigeru Yoshifuji has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Internal Audit Officer and Director of Internal Audit in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since May 2016. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. and a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Junichi Okamoto Mr. Junichi Okamoto has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and another bank.

Takehiko Shimamoto Mr. Takehiko Shimamoto has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Bank and a subsidiary, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Hiroshi Kawakami Mr. Hiroshi Kawakami has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in AT-Group Co., Ltd., and working for CENTRAL JAPAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY, LTD. He used to work for TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Yuko Kawamoto Ms. Yuko Kawamoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 27, 2013. She is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also working for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. She is also a Professor of Waseda University. She used to work for McKinsey & Company, Inc., The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. and Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Haruka Matsuyama Ms. Haruka Matsuyama has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 27, 2014. She is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company, She is also serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. and VITEC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., as well as Partner in HIBIYA PARK LAW OFFICE, and working for MITSUI & CO., LTD. She used to work for VITEC CO., LTD.

Toby Myerson Mr. Toby S. Myerson has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in Longsight Strategic Advisors LLC, as well as Independent Director in MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A. He used to work for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Wasserstein Perella & Co. Inc.

Tsutomu Okuda Mr. Tsutomu Okuda has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 27, 2014. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for J.FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Daimaru, Inc. and another company.

Yukihiro Sato Mr. Yukihiro Sato has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Tarisa Watanagase Ms. Tarisa Watanagase has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited. She used to work for Bank of Thailand and International Monetary Fund.