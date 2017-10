Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)

Name Description

Kazuhiro Higashi Mr. Kazuhiro Higashi has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Resona Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited., since April 2017. His previous titles include Vice President and Director of Finance in the Company. He used to work for The Saitama Bank, Ltd. and The Asahi Bank, Ltd.

Mikiko Ariake Ms. Mikiko Ariake has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 2016. Her previous titles include Manager of CSR Promotion Office and Director of Corporate Communication in the Company. She used to work for another company.

Satoshi Fukuoka Mr. Satoshi Fukuoka has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Yoichi Hishiya Mr. Yoichi Hishiya has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Kazuyoshi Ikeda Mr. Kazuyoshi Ikeda has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Saitama Resona Bank, Limited, since April 2014. He used to work for Saitama Bank Limited, The Asahi Bank, Ltd. and another subsidiary, The Kinki Osaka Bank, Limited.

Shigeki Ishida Mr. Shigeki Ishida has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Shoichi Iwanaga Mr. Shoichi Iwanaga has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Takahiro Kawashima Mr. Takahiro Kawashima has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 2014. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited. He used to work for The Kyowa Bank, Ltd.

Masahiro Minami Mr. Masahiro Minami has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Group Strategy in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Koji Nakamae Mr. Koji Nakamae has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Kinki Osaka Bank, Limited, since April 1, 2013. He used to work for KINKI SOGO BANK Co., Ltd. and another subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Mikio Noguchi Mr. Mikio Noguchi has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Kazuyo Shinya Ms. Kazuyo Shinya has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources Service in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2015. She is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources Service in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Takayuki Torii Mr. Takayuki Torii has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2013. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited. He used to work for The Daiwa Bank, Limited.

Takashi Yoshimoto Mr. Takashi Yoshimoto has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Ltd. He previously served as Director of Market Planning in the Company.

Tomoo Yoshizaki Mr. Tomoo Yoshizaki has been serving as Executive Officer in Resona Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in two subsidiaries, including Resona Bank, Limited and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited.

Toshiki Hara Mr. Toshiki Hara has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Director in Resona Holdings Inc. since June 23, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Ltd., as well as Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Saitama Resona Bank, Limited. He used to work for The Kyowa Bank, Ltd. and The Asahi Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Kansai University in March 1982.

Tetsuya Kan Mr. Tetsuya Kan has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2013. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Ltd. He used to work for The Daiwa Bank, Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Kansai Gakuin University in March 1984.

Kaoru Isono Mr. Kaoru Isono has been serving as Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2009. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Risk in the Company. He used to work for Shinsei Bank, Limited., Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan and a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Toshio Arima Mr. Toshio Arima has been serving as Independent Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2011. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Kirin Holdings Company Limited, and working for Global Compact Network Japan. He used to work for FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

Chiharu Baba Mr. Chiharu Baba has been serving as Independent Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 23, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Japan Energy Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation and a subsidiary, Saitama Resona Bank, Limited.

Tadamitsu Matsui Mr. Tadamitsu Matsui has been serving as Independent Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2014. He is also a member of Compensation Committee, and Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Matsui Office Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Adastria Co., Ltd., NEXTAGE Co., Ltd. and SADAMATSU Company Limited. He used to work for Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd., RK TRUCKS Co., Ltd., MUJI HOUSE Co., LTD., OOTOYA Holdings Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Ltd.

Yoko Sanuki Ms. Yoko Sanuki has been serving as Independent Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. She is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in MEIJI Holdings Co., Ltd., and working for NS LAW OFFICE. She used to work for Meiji Dairies Corporation, as well as serve as Independent Director in a subsidiary, Resona Bank, Limited.

Hidehiko Sato Mr. Hidehiko Sato has been serving as Independent Director in Resona Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and working for HIBIKI LAW OFFICE. He used to work for LIXIL Group Corporation.