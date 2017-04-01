Edition:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)

8316.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,427JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥4,387
Open
¥4,455
Day's High
¥4,459
Day's Low
¥4,415
Volume
4,510,800
Avg. Vol
6,212,256
52-wk High
¥4,768
52-wk Low
¥3,293

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Koichi Miyata

63 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary

Takeshi Kunibe

63 2017 Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Jun Ohta

59 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO, Director

Tetsuya Kubo

63 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Kozo Ogino

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer, Director

Fumiaki Karuhara

2017 Executive Vice President, Assistant Manager of Wholesale Business Unit

Yasuyuki Kawasaki

58 2017 Executive Vice President, Manager of International Business Unit

Manabu Narita

58 2017 Executive Vice President, Manager of Wholesale Business Unit

Katsunori Tanizaki

60 2017 Group Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Toshikazu Yaku

55 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yukihiko Ohnishi

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Retail Business Unit

Hiroshi Munemasa

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Market Business Unit

Toru Mikami

56 2017 Director

Makoto Takashima

59 2017 Director

Toshiyuki Teramoto

58 2017 Director

Masaharu Kono

68 2015 Independent Director

Masayuki Matsumoto

73 2017 Independent Director

Arthur Mitchell

70 2015 Independent Director

Eriko Sakurai

56 2015 Independent Director

Katsuyoshi Shinbo

62 2017 Independent Director

Yoshinobu Tsutsui

63 2017 Independent Director

Shozo Yamazaki

68 2017 Independent Director

Shin Kikuchi

2016 Deputy Director of Finance
Biographies

Name Description

Koichi Miyata

Mr. Koichi Miyata has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Mitsui Bank.

Takeshi Kunibe

Mr. Takeshi Kunibe has been serving as Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited.

Jun Ohta

Mr. Jun Ohta has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. effective June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuya Kubo

Mr. Tetsuya Kubo has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., since June 2016. He used to work another subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Kozo Ogino

Mr. Kozo Ogino has been serving as Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Fumiaki Karuhara

Yasuyuki Kawasaki

Mr. Yasuyuki Kawasaki has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of International Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Manabu Narita

Mr. Manabu Narita has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of Wholesale Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He used to be Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Katsunori Tanizaki

Mr. Katsunori Tanizaki has been serving as Group Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in the Company.

Toshikazu Yaku

Mr. Toshikazu Yaku has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Yukihiko Ohnishi

Mr. Yukihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Retail Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Hiroshi Munemasa

Mr. Hiroshi Munemasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Market Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Toru Mikami

Mr. Toru Mikami has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Makoto Takashima

Mr. Makoto Takashima has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Toshiyuki Teramoto

Mr. Toshiyuki Teramoto has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Masaharu Kono

Mr. Masaharu Kono has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Masayuki Matsumoto

Mr. Masayuki Matsumoto has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for Central Japan Railway Company.

Arthur Mitchell

Mr. Arthur M. Mitchell has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also working for White & Case LLP. He used to work for Asian Development Bank.

Eriko Sakurai

Ms. Eriko Sakurai has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Dow Corning Toray Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in another company.

Katsuyoshi Shinbo

Mr. Katsuyoshi Shinbo has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui

Mr. Yoshinobu Tsutsui has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director of Nippon Life Insurance Company.

Shozo Yamazaki

Mr. Shozo Yamazaki has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for Japan Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Professor in Tohoku University.

Shin Kikuchi

