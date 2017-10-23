Edition:
Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)

8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

825JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥816
Open
¥828
Day's High
¥829
Day's Low
¥820
Volume
1,229,000
Avg. Vol
2,991,193
52-wk High
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hidetoshi Sakuma

64 2009 President, Representative Director

Osamu Kimura

60 2016 Vice President, Representative Director

Kenichi Sawai

55 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director

Daizo Iijima

56 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director

Kazuhiko Mizushima

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Head Office Sales

Shigenobu Sadachi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Sales

Tomoyuki Ikeda

57 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yukihito Inamura

53 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Joji Sugo

55 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Norio Takatsu

54 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Tsutomu Yonemoto

53 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Chigusa Saito

Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources Development

Takayuki Hosokai

Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & CSR

Shunichi Ishii

Executive Officer, Director of Workplace Reform Promotion

Hirofumi Kadohata

Executive Officer

Satoru Maki

Executive Officer, Director of Audit and Inspection

Shigeo Miyauchi

Executive Officer, Manager of Funabashi Office

Tadayoshi Shinozaki

Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Arihiko Totsuka

Executive Officer, Director of Examination

Junya Wakabayashi

Executive Officer, Director of Risk Management

Yasuko Takayama

59 2015 Independent Director

Yuko Tashima

64 2015 Independent Director

Tomoyuki Yokota

72 2017 Independent Director

Takashi Kuriyama

2016 Manager of Tokyo Business Center
Biographies

Name Description

Hidetoshi Sakuma

Mr. Hidetoshi Sakuma has been serving as President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since March 1, 2009. He joined the Bank in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Market Sales, Director of Business Planning, Director of Main Branch Sales and Managing Executive Officer in the Bank. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1976.

Osamu Kimura

Mr. Osamu Kimura has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Toke Office, Manager of Inage Office, Executive Officer and Director of Branch Support in the Bank. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1981.

Kenichi Sawai

Mr. Kenichi Sawai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Director of Business Planning in the Bank.

Daizo Iijima

Mr. Daizo Iijima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources Development and Director of Head Office Sales in the Bank.

Kazuhiko Mizushima

Mr. Kazuhiko Mizushima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Head Office Sales in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Sales Support and Director of Main Store Support in the Bank.

Shigenobu Sadachi

Tomoyuki Ikeda

Mr. Tomoyuki Ikeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director of Business Planning and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.

Yukihito Inamura

Mr. Yukihito Inamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of New York Office, Manager of Secretary's Office, Director of Public Relations & CSR and Director of Human Resources Development in the Bank.

Joji Sugo

Mr. Joji Sugo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Examination and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.

Norio Takatsu

Mr. Norio Takatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1985. He previously served as Director of System in the Bank.

Tsutomu Yonemoto

Mr. Tsutomu Yonemoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Manager of Hong Kong Office, Manager of Akihabara Office, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Sales Support in the Company.

Chigusa Saito

Takayuki Hosokai

Shunichi Ishii

Hirofumi Kadohata

Satoru Maki

Shigeo Miyauchi

Tadayoshi Shinozaki

Arihiko Totsuka

Junya Wakabayashi

Yasuko Takayama

Ms. Yasuko Takayama has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and working for Mitsubishi Corporation and Shiseido Company, Limited.

Yuko Tashima

Ms. Yuko Tashima has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also working for Kyushu Financial Group, Inc., another company and a law firm. She used to work for Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.

Tomoyuki Yokota

Mr. Tomoyuki Yokota has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in JNFL Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited as well as working for a Law Firm.

Takashi Kuriyama

