Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+1.10%)
¥9 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥816
¥816
Open
¥828
¥828
Day's High
¥829
¥829
Day's Low
¥820
¥820
Volume
1,229,000
1,229,000
Avg. Vol
2,991,193
2,991,193
52-wk High
¥845
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595
¥595
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|64
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Kimura
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Sawai
|55
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Daizo Iijima
|56
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Head Office Sales
|
Shigenobu Sadachi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Sales
|
Tomoyuki Ikeda
|57
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Yukihito Inamura
|53
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Joji Sugo
|55
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Norio Takatsu
|54
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tsutomu Yonemoto
|53
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Chigusa Saito
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources Development
|
Takayuki Hosokai
|Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & CSR
|
Shunichi Ishii
|Executive Officer, Director of Workplace Reform Promotion
|
Hirofumi Kadohata
|Executive Officer
|
Satoru Maki
|Executive Officer, Director of Audit and Inspection
|
Shigeo Miyauchi
|Executive Officer, Manager of Funabashi Office
|
Tadayoshi Shinozaki
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Arihiko Totsuka
|Executive Officer, Director of Examination
|
Junya Wakabayashi
|Executive Officer, Director of Risk Management
|
Yasuko Takayama
|59
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Yuko Tashima
|64
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Tomoyuki Yokota
|72
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Takashi Kuriyama
|2016
|Manager of Tokyo Business Center
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|Mr. Hidetoshi Sakuma has been serving as President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since March 1, 2009. He joined the Bank in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Market Sales, Director of Business Planning, Director of Main Branch Sales and Managing Executive Officer in the Bank. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1976.
|
Osamu Kimura
|Mr. Osamu Kimura has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Toke Office, Manager of Inage Office, Executive Officer and Director of Branch Support in the Bank. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1981.
|
Kenichi Sawai
|Mr. Kenichi Sawai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Director of Business Planning in the Bank.
|
Daizo Iijima
|Mr. Daizo Iijima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Director of Human Resources Development and Director of Head Office Sales in the Bank.
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|Mr. Kazuhiko Mizushima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Head Office Sales in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Sales Support and Director of Main Store Support in the Bank.
|
Shigenobu Sadachi
|
Tomoyuki Ikeda
|Mr. Tomoyuki Ikeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director of Business Planning and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.
|
Yukihito Inamura
|Mr. Yukihito Inamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of New York Office, Manager of Secretary's Office, Director of Public Relations & CSR and Director of Human Resources Development in the Bank.
|
Joji Sugo
|Mr. Joji Sugo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Bank in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Examination and Director of Market Sales in the Bank.
|
Norio Takatsu
|Mr. Norio Takatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Bank in April 1985. He previously served as Director of System in the Bank.
|
Tsutomu Yonemoto
|Mr. Tsutomu Yonemoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Manager of Hong Kong Office, Manager of Akihabara Office, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Sales Support in the Company.
|
Chigusa Saito
|
Takayuki Hosokai
|
Shunichi Ishii
|
Hirofumi Kadohata
|
Satoru Maki
|
Shigeo Miyauchi
|
Tadayoshi Shinozaki
|
Arihiko Totsuka
|
Junya Wakabayashi
|
Yasuko Takayama
|Ms. Yasuko Takayama has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and working for Mitsubishi Corporation and Shiseido Company, Limited.
|
Yuko Tashima
|Ms. Yuko Tashima has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also working for Kyushu Financial Group, Inc., another company and a law firm. She used to work for Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company.
|
Tomoyuki Yokota
|Mr. Tomoyuki Yokota has been serving as Independent Director of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in JNFL Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited as well as working for a Law Firm.
|
Takashi Kuriyama
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|--
|
Osamu Kimura
|--
|
Kenichi Sawai
|--
|
Daizo Iijima
|--
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|--
|
Shigenobu Sadachi
|--
|
Tomoyuki Ikeda
|--
|
Yukihito Inamura
|--
|
Joji Sugo
|--
|
Norio Takatsu
|--
|
Tsutomu Yonemoto
|--
|
Chigusa Saito
|--
|
Takayuki Hosokai
|--
|
Shunichi Ishii
|--
|
Hirofumi Kadohata
|--
|
Satoru Maki
|--
|
Shigeo Miyauchi
|--
|
Tadayoshi Shinozaki
|--
|
Arihiko Totsuka
|--
|
Junya Wakabayashi
|--
|
Yasuko Takayama
|--
|
Yuko Tashima
|--
|
Tomoyuki Yokota
|--
|
Takashi Kuriyama
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|0
|0
|
Osamu Kimura
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Sawai
|0
|0
|
Daizo Iijima
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|0
|0
|
Shigenobu Sadachi
|0
|0
|
Tomoyuki Ikeda
|0
|0
|
Yukihito Inamura
|0
|0
|
Joji Sugo
|0
|0
|
Norio Takatsu
|0
|0
|
Tsutomu Yonemoto
|0
|0
|
Chigusa Saito
|0
|0
|
Takayuki Hosokai
|0
|0
|
Shunichi Ishii
|0
|0
|
Hirofumi Kadohata
|0
|0
|
Satoru Maki
|0
|0
|
Shigeo Miyauchi
|0
|0
|
Tadayoshi Shinozaki
|0
|0
|
Arihiko Totsuka
|0
|0
|
Junya Wakabayashi
|0
|0
|
Yasuko Takayama
|0
|0
|
Yuko Tashima
|0
|0
|
Tomoyuki Yokota
|0
|0
|
Takashi Kuriyama
|0
|0