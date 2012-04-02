Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

Name Description

Masaaki Tani Mr. Masaaki Tani has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. His previous titles include President and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashige Shibato Mr. Takashige Shibato has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. He used to serve as Independent Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1976.

Takashi Yoshikai Mr. Takashi Yoshikai has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 2, 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1977.

Masayuki Aoyagi Mr. Masayuki Aoyagi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1978.

Eiji Araki Mr. Eiji Araki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Seinan Gakuin University in March 1981.

Yasuaki Morikawa Mr. Yasuaki Morikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Yuji Shirakawa Mr. Yuji Shirakawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited, as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Doshisha University in March 1981.

Ei Takeshita Mr. Ei Takeshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd., since June 2014. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Koji Yokota Mr. Koji Yokota has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD., as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Yasuhiko Yoshida Mr. Yasuhiko Yoshida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Shunsuke Yoshizawa Mr. Shunsuke Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd., since April 2014. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1978.

Hiroshi Miyoshi Mr. Hiroshi Miyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Planning in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Hisashi Goto Mr. Hisashi Goto has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Osamu Jogo Mr. Osamu Jogo has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Toshimi Nomura Mr. Toshimi Nomura has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Shinichi Ohba Mr. Shinichi Ohba is serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Kazuhiro Tamenaga Mr. Kazuhiro Tamenaga has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Yuji Tanoue Mr. Yuji Tanoue has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Kosuke Yaoki Mr. Kosuke Yaoki has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd.

Masahiko Fukasawa Mr. Masahiko Fukasawa has been serving as Independent Director of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., and working for Alix Partners Asia LLC. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and A.T. Kearney.