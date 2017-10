Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T)

Name Description

Hiroko Ohta Ms. Hiroko Ohta has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. She is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. and Panasonic Corporation. She is a Professor of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Social Science from Hitotsubashi University in March 1976.

Yasuhiro Sato Mr. Yasuhiro Sato has been serving as Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1976.

Ryusuke Aya Mr. Ryusuke Aya has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Makoto Umemiya Mr. Makoto Umemiya has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance & Accounting Group and Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Manager of Finance & Accounting Group in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance Planning in the Company.

Daisaku Abe Mr. Daisaku Abe has been serving as Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Group and Manager of IT & System Group in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for other three subsidiaries, including Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Shuji Kojima Mr. Shuji Kojima has been serving as Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Human Resources Group in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Human Resources Group in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Compliance in the Company.

Satoshi Miyazaki Mr. Satoshi Miyazaki has been serving as Executive Vice President in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Kosuke Nakamura Mr. Kosuke Nakamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of Corporate & Finance & Institutional Company in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Toshitsugu Okabe Mr. Toshitsugu Okabe has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Manager of Retail & Business Banking Company in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Vice President, Executive Officer and Manager of Secretary's Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Chuo University in March 1980.

Hiroshi Suehiro Mr. Hiroshi Suehiro has been serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Director of America Area in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Akira Sugano Mr. Akira Sugano has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of Global Corporate Company in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 2017. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Takanori Nishiyama Mr. Takanori Nishiyama has been serving as Group Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Compliance Supervisor Group and Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Manager of Compliance Supervisor Group in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Yasuyuki Shibata Mr. Yasuyuki Shibata has been serving as Group Chief Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Risk Management Group and Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Manager of Risk Management Group in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Risk Management and Senior Director of Risk in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Yasuo Agemura Mr. Yasuo Agemura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He used to work for Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Junichi Kato Mr. Junichi Kato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Global Markets Company in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Market Unit in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Katsunobu Motohashi Mr. Katsunobu Motohashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Asset Management Company in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Asset Management in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co ., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1980.

Keiichiro Ohgushi Mr. Keiichiro Ohgushi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Research & Consulting Unit in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Retail Banking Unit and Manager of Corporate Banking Unit in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiary, including Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Tetsuhiko Saito Mr. Tetsuhiko Saito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1983.

Takeshi Watanabe Mr. Takeshi Watanabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Koichi Iida Mr. Koichi Iida has been serving as Group Chief Strategic Planning Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Group and Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Manager of Planning Group in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for other two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Koji Arita Mr. Koji Arita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Okayama University in March 1984.

Shingo Asano Mr. Shingo Asano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Yoshihito Bando Mr. Yoshihito Bando has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Toshiro Egawa Mr. Toshiro Egawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Hiroaki Ehara Mr. Hiroaki Ehara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Kenji Fujii Mr. Kenji Fujii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Naofumi Fuke Mr. Naofumi Fuke has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Masashi Hara Mr. Masashi Hara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985.

Hisaaki Hirama Mr. Hisaaki Hirama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Toshio Hirota Mr. Toshio Hirota has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Seiji Imai Mr. Seiji Imai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Asia & Oceania Area in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1986. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Hiroshi Itabashi Mr. Hiroshi Itabashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Yuzo Kanamori Mr. Yuzo Kanamori has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Kawashima Mr. Hideyuki Kawashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Hiroto Koda Mr. Hiroto Koda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 1, 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Taiji Kumagai Mr. Taiji Kumagai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1983.

Naoyuki Machinaga Mr. Naoyuki Machinaga has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Nagamine Mr. Hiroshi Nagamine has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Europe Area in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Akira Nakamura Mr. Akira Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, izuho Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1985.

Haruki Nakamura Mr. Haruki Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Isao Nakamura Mr. Isao Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1986. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Tsutomu Nomura Mr. Tsutomu Nomura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Internal Audit Group in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Masaya Ohishi Mr. Masaya Ohishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Amane Ohshima Mr. Amane Ohshima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Keisuke Saito Mr. Keisuke Saito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1986. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Kazuhisa Sawa Mr. Kazuhisa Sawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Toshio Sobue Mr. Toshio Sobue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1986. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Atsushi Takahashi Mr. Atsushi Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Naoto Takahashi Mr. Naoto Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Next–Generation IT Systems Coordination Project Team in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Shinji Taniguchi Mr. Shinji Taniguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Global Products Unit in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Global Products Unit in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Investment Banking Coordination in the Company.

Teiji Teramoto Mr. Teiji Teramoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyoto University in March 1983.

Kenji Tsujitsugu Mr. Kenji Tsujitsugu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He previously served as Manager of Financial Institutions & Public Sector Business Unit in the Company.

Motonori Wakabayashi Mr. Motonori Wakabayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Nobumitsu Watanabe Mr. Nobumitsu Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1983.

Daisuke Yamada Mr. Daisuke Yamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Tatsuya Yamada Mr. Tatsuya Yamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hitotsubashi University in March 1982.

Takahiko Yasuhara Mr. Takahiko Yasuhara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Eastern Asia Area in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of International Coordination in the Company.

Koji Yonei Mr. Koji Yonei has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of IT & System Planning in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1985.

Masatoshi Yoshihara Mr. Masatoshi Yoshihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Masahiko Abe Mr. Masahiko Abe has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Corporate & Institution Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Daisuke Horiuchi Mr. Daisuke Horiuchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Sales Branch Banking Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Hiroyuki Iijima Mr. Hiroyuki Iijima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Retail & Business Banking Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Takuya Ito Mr. Takuya Ito has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Global Corporate Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Asashi Kato Mr. Asashi Kato has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of System Promotion in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Hisashi Kikuchi Mr. Hisashi Kikuchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Board of Directors' Meeting Office in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Bo Kusanagi Mr. Bo Kusanagi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Asset Management Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Akihito Mochizuki Mr. Akihito Mochizuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Planning Administration in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Riki Shibata Mr. Riki Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Global Markets Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Eishi Shimizu Mr. Eishi Shimizu has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Channel Strategy in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Masaomi Takada Mr. Masaomi Takada has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Secretariat Office in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Shinya Uda Mr. Shinya Uda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Group Human Resources Operation in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Nobukatsu Funaki Mr. Nobukatsu Funaki has been serving as Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Yokohama National University in March 1981.

Hirotake Abe Mr. Hirotake Abe has been serving as Independent Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for CONEXIO Corporation and Hirotake Abe Office. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Chuo University, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Tomatsu & Co. and Tohmatsu Awoki & Co.

Tatsuo Kainaka Mr. Tatsuo Kainaka has been serving as Independent Director in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. since June 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee Committee and Audit Committee, and Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Insurance Policyholders Protection Corporation of Japan and Takusyou Sogo Law Office. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. He obtained his LLB from Chuo University in March 1962.

Takashi Kawamura Mr. Takashi Kawamura has been serving as Independent Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Compensation Committees of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd., Hitachi Software Engineering Co., Ltd., Hitachi Plant Technologies, Ltd. and Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1962.

Izumi Kobayashi Ms. Izumi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. She is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in ANA HOLDINGS INC. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and working for Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Broadcasting Corporation. She used to work for Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Merrill Lynch Futures Japan Inc., Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd., Osaka Securities Exchange Co., Ltd., Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency of World Bank Group and Suntory Holdings Limited.