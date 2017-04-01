Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)
8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
672JPY
12:54am EDT
672JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.69%)
¥5 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥667
¥667
Open
¥676
¥676
Day's High
¥678
¥678
Day's Low
¥669
¥669
Volume
5,229,000
5,229,000
Avg. Vol
7,774,636
7,774,636
52-wk High
¥785
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557
¥557
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Hibino
|62
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Seiji Nakata
|57
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikita Komatsu
|55
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shinya Nishio
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|57
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Nobuyuki Iwamoto
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary
|
Yoriyuki Kusaki
|59
|2016
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiaries
|
Masahisa Nakagawa
|55
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Inose
|57
|2015
|Chief Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshihiro Matsui
|55
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Keiko Tashiro
|54
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Koichi Matsushita
|58
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshimasa Nagase
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideki Araki
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
|
Yoshihisa Kaneko
|54
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Atsushi Mochizuki
|52
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Akihiko Ogino
|51
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hironori Oka
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Takayuki Sawano
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Masaru Shirataki
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Junichi Arihara
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Tomoyuki Murase
|Executive Officer
|
Eiji Sato
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Tomonori Tsuji
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Masayoshi Yanagisawa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary
|
Morimasa Matsuda
|52
|2016
|Director
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|76
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Ikuo Nishikawa
|66
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|63
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Tadashi Onodera
|69
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Keiichi Tadaki
|74
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Hirotaka Takeuchi
|71
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Tesshin Hirai
|2017
|Director of Finance
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Takashi Hibino
|Mr. Takashi Hibino has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Imperial Hotel, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo.
|
Seiji Nakata
|Mr. Seiji Nakata has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Mikita Komatsu
|Mr. Mikita Komatsu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in another subsidiary, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Shinya Nishio
|Mr. Shinya Nishio has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|Mr. Kazuo Takahashi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 28, 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1982.
|
Nobuyuki Iwamoto
|Mr. Nobuyuki Iwamoto has been serving as Executive Vice President in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Asset Management Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for another subsidiary.
|
Yoriyuki Kusaki
|Mr. Yoriyuki Kusaki has been serving as Executive Vice President of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of three subsidiaries, including Daiwa Institute of Research Holdings Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. and Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co., Ltd.
|
Masahisa Nakagawa
|Mr. Masahisa Nakagawa has been serving as Chief Information Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hiroyuki Inose
|Mr. Hiroyuki Inose has been serving as Chief Risk Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Group Risk Management in the Company. He used to work in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
Toshihiro Matsui
|Mr. Toshihiro Matsui has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Keiko Tashiro
|Ms. Keiko Tashiro has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. She is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. She joined the Company in April 1986. She previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. She used to serve as Chairman of the Board in other two subsidiaries.
|
Koichi Matsushita
|
Yoshimasa Nagase
|Mr. Yoshimasa Nagase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Hideki Araki
|
Yoshihisa Kaneko
|Mr. Yoshihisa Kaneko has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since March 31, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Atsushi Mochizuki
|Mr. Atsushi Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Akihiko Ogino
|Mr. Akihiko Ogino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Hironori Oka
|
Takayuki Sawano
|
Masaru Shirataki
|Mr. Masaru Shirataki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Junichi Arihara
|
Tomoyuki Murase
|
Eiji Sato
|
Tomonori Tsuji
|
Masayoshi Yanagisawa
|
Morimasa Matsuda
|Mr. Morimasa Matsuda has been serving as Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for four subsidiaries, including Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Property Co., Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd. and Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2008. She is a member of Nominating and Audit Committees of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Ebara Corporation and DENTSU INC., as well as working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.
|
Ikuo Nishikawa
|Mr. Ikuo Nishikawa has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. and Megmilk Snow Brand Company, Limited, as well as working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He is also a professor of Keio University.
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., The ITU Association of Japan, Foundation for the Fusion of Science and Technology, World Trade Centers Association, JAPAN MYANMAR ASSOCIATION and a firm.
|
Tadashi Onodera
|Mr. Tadashi Onodera has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 26, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in KDDI CORPORATION, Independent Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Director in Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company.
|
Keiichi Tadaki
|Mr. Keiichi Tadaki has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2009. He is also a member of Nominating Committee, and Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in AEON CO., LTD., and working for Nippon Life Insurance Company, Fujita Corporation and MIROKU JYOHO SERVICE CO., LTD.
|
Hirotaka Takeuchi
|Mr. Hirotaka Takeuchi has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Integral Corporation, P&E DIRECTIONS INC., Green Peptide Co., Ltd. and MITSUI & CO., LTD., Chairman in Global Academy as well as Director in another company. He is also a professor of Harvard University.
|
Tesshin Hirai
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Takashi Hibino
|--
|
Seiji Nakata
|--
|
Mikita Komatsu
|--
|
Shinya Nishio
|--
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|--
|
Nobuyuki Iwamoto
|--
|
Yoriyuki Kusaki
|--
|
Masahisa Nakagawa
|--
|
Hiroyuki Inose
|--
|
Toshihiro Matsui
|--
|
Keiko Tashiro
|--
|
Koichi Matsushita
|--
|
Yoshimasa Nagase
|--
|
Hideki Araki
|--
|
Yoshihisa Kaneko
|--
|
Atsushi Mochizuki
|--
|
Akihiko Ogino
|--
|
Hironori Oka
|--
|
Takayuki Sawano
|--
|
Masaru Shirataki
|--
|
Junichi Arihara
|--
|
Tomoyuki Murase
|--
|
Eiji Sato
|--
|
Tomonori Tsuji
|--
|
Masayoshi Yanagisawa
|--
|
Morimasa Matsuda
|--
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|--
|
Ikuo Nishikawa
|--
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|--
|
Tadashi Onodera
|--
|
Keiichi Tadaki
|--
|
Hirotaka Takeuchi
|--
|
Tesshin Hirai
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Takashi Hibino
|0
|0
|
Seiji Nakata
|0
|0
|
Mikita Komatsu
|0
|0
|
Shinya Nishio
|0
|0
|
Kazuo Takahashi
|0
|0
|
Nobuyuki Iwamoto
|0
|0
|
Yoriyuki Kusaki
|0
|0
|
Masahisa Nakagawa
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Inose
|0
|0
|
Toshihiro Matsui
|0
|0
|
Keiko Tashiro
|0
|0
|
Koichi Matsushita
|0
|0
|
Yoshimasa Nagase
|0
|0
|
Hideki Araki
|0
|0
|
Yoshihisa Kaneko
|0
|0
|
Atsushi Mochizuki
|0
|0
|
Akihiko Ogino
|0
|0
|
Hironori Oka
|0
|0
|
Takayuki Sawano
|0
|0
|
Masaru Shirataki
|0
|0
|
Junichi Arihara
|0
|0
|
Tomoyuki Murase
|0
|0
|
Eiji Sato
|0
|0
|
Tomonori Tsuji
|0
|0
|
Masayoshi Yanagisawa
|0
|0
|
Morimasa Matsuda
|0
|0
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|0
|0
|
Ikuo Nishikawa
|0
|0
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|0
|0
|
Tadashi Onodera
|0
|0
|
Keiichi Tadaki
|0
|0
|
Hirotaka Takeuchi
|0
|0
|
Tesshin Hirai
|0
|0