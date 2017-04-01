Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)

Name Description

Takashi Hibino Mr. Takashi Hibino has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Imperial Hotel, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo.

Seiji Nakata Mr. Seiji Nakata has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Mikita Komatsu Mr. Mikita Komatsu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in another subsidiary, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinya Nishio Mr. Shinya Nishio has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.

Kazuo Takahashi Mr. Kazuo Takahashi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 28, 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Nobuyuki Iwamoto Mr. Nobuyuki Iwamoto has been serving as Executive Vice President in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Asset Management Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Yoriyuki Kusaki Mr. Yoriyuki Kusaki has been serving as Executive Vice President of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of three subsidiaries, including Daiwa Institute of Research Holdings Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. and Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co., Ltd.

Masahisa Nakagawa Mr. Masahisa Nakagawa has been serving as Chief Information Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Inose Mr. Hiroyuki Inose has been serving as Chief Risk Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Group Risk Management in the Company. He used to work in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Toshihiro Matsui Mr. Toshihiro Matsui has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Keiko Tashiro Ms. Keiko Tashiro has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. She is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. She joined the Company in April 1986. She previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. She used to serve as Chairman of the Board in other two subsidiaries.

Yoshimasa Nagase Mr. Yoshimasa Nagase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Yoshihisa Kaneko Mr. Yoshihisa Kaneko has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since March 31, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Atsushi Mochizuki Mr. Atsushi Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Akihiko Ogino Mr. Akihiko Ogino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Masaru Shirataki Mr. Masaru Shirataki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Morimasa Matsuda Mr. Morimasa Matsuda has been serving as Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for four subsidiaries, including Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Property Co., Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd. and Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Nobuko Matsubara Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2008. She is a member of Nominating and Audit Committees of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Ebara Corporation and DENTSU INC., as well as working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.

Ikuo Nishikawa Mr. Ikuo Nishikawa has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. and Megmilk Snow Brand Company, Limited, as well as working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He is also a professor of Keio University.

Michiaki Ogasawara Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., The ITU Association of Japan, Foundation for the Fusion of Science and Technology, World Trade Centers Association, JAPAN MYANMAR ASSOCIATION and a firm.

Tadashi Onodera Mr. Tadashi Onodera has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 26, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in KDDI CORPORATION, Independent Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Director in Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company.

Keiichi Tadaki Mr. Keiichi Tadaki has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2009. He is also a member of Nominating Committee, and Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in AEON CO., LTD., and working for Nippon Life Insurance Company, Fujita Corporation and MIROKU JYOHO SERVICE CO., LTD.