Edition:
United States

Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T)

8601.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

672JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥667
Open
¥676
Day's High
¥678
Day's Low
¥669
Volume
5,229,000
Avg. Vol
7,774,636
52-wk High
¥785
52-wk Low
¥557

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Hibino

62 2017 Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Seiji Nakata

57 2017 Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Mikita Komatsu

55 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shinya Nishio

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director

Kazuo Takahashi

57 2017 Executive Vice President, Director

Nobuyuki Iwamoto

61 2016 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary

Yoriyuki Kusaki

59 2016 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiaries

Masahisa Nakagawa

55 2017 Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Inose

57 2015 Chief Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer

Toshihiro Matsui

55 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Keiko Tashiro

54 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Koichi Matsushita

58 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yoshimasa Nagase

2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hideki Araki

Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries

Yoshihisa Kaneko

54 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Atsushi Mochizuki

52 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Akihiko Ogino

51 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hironori Oka

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries

Takayuki Sawano

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Masaru Shirataki

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Junichi Arihara

2017 Executive Officer

Tomoyuki Murase

Executive Officer

Eiji Sato

2017 Executive Officer

Tomonori Tsuji

2017 Executive Officer

Masayoshi Yanagisawa

2017 Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Morimasa Matsuda

52 2016 Director

Nobuko Matsubara

76 2008 Independent Director

Ikuo Nishikawa

66 2016 Independent Director

Michiaki Ogasawara

63 2015 Independent Director

Tadashi Onodera

69 2014 Independent Director

Keiichi Tadaki

74 2009 Independent Director

Hirotaka Takeuchi

71 2016 Independent Director

Tesshin Hirai

2017 Director of Finance
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Takashi Hibino

Mr. Takashi Hibino has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Imperial Hotel, Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo.

Seiji Nakata

Mr. Seiji Nakata has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Mikita Komatsu

Mr. Mikita Komatsu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., as well as Director in another subsidiary, Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinya Nishio

Mr. Shinya Nishio has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.

Kazuo Takahashi

Mr. Kazuo Takahashi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 28, 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Nobuyuki Iwamoto

Mr. Nobuyuki Iwamoto has been serving as Executive Vice President in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Asset Management Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Yoriyuki Kusaki

Mr. Yoriyuki Kusaki has been serving as Executive Vice President of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of three subsidiaries, including Daiwa Institute of Research Holdings Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. and Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co., Ltd.

Masahisa Nakagawa

Mr. Masahisa Nakagawa has been serving as Chief Information Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Inose

Mr. Hiroyuki Inose has been serving as Chief Risk Officer and Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Group Risk Management in the Company. He used to work in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Toshihiro Matsui

Mr. Toshihiro Matsui has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Keiko Tashiro

Ms. Keiko Tashiro has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. She is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. She joined the Company in April 1986. She previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. She used to serve as Chairman of the Board in other two subsidiaries.

Koichi Matsushita

Yoshimasa Nagase

Mr. Yoshimasa Nagase has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Hideki Araki

Yoshihisa Kaneko

Mr. Yoshihisa Kaneko has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since March 31, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1987. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Atsushi Mochizuki

Mr. Atsushi Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Akihiko Ogino

Mr. Akihiko Ogino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

Hironori Oka

Takayuki Sawano

Masaru Shirataki

Mr. Masaru Shirataki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Junichi Arihara

Tomoyuki Murase

Eiji Sato

Tomonori Tsuji

Masayoshi Yanagisawa

Morimasa Matsuda

Mr. Morimasa Matsuda has been serving as Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for four subsidiaries, including Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Property Co., Ltd., Daiwa Institute of Research Business Innovation Ltd. and Daiwa Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Nobuko Matsubara

Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2008. She is a member of Nominating and Audit Committees of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Ebara Corporation and DENTSU INC., as well as working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.

Ikuo Nishikawa

Mr. Ikuo Nishikawa has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Eisai Co., Ltd. and Megmilk Snow Brand Company, Limited, as well as working for Mitsubishi Corporation. He is also a professor of Keio University.

Michiaki Ogasawara

Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., The ITU Association of Japan, Foundation for the Fusion of Science and Technology, World Trade Centers Association, JAPAN MYANMAR ASSOCIATION and a firm.

Tadashi Onodera

Mr. Tadashi Onodera has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 26, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in KDDI CORPORATION, Independent Director in KYOCERA Corporation, as well as Director in Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company.

Keiichi Tadaki

Mr. Keiichi Tadaki has been serving as Independent Director of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2009. He is also a member of Nominating Committee, and Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in AEON CO., LTD., and working for Nippon Life Insurance Company, Fujita Corporation and MIROKU JYOHO SERVICE CO., LTD.

Hirotaka Takeuchi

Mr. Hirotaka Takeuchi has been serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Integral Corporation, P&E DIRECTIONS INC., Green Peptide Co., Ltd. and MITSUI & CO., LTD., Chairman in Global Academy as well as Director in another company. He is also a professor of Harvard University.

Tesshin Hirai

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading