Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

Name Description

Kengo Sakurada Mr. Kengo Sakurada has been serving as President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since July 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. He used to work for The Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University from March 1978.

Shinji Tsuji Mr. Shinji Tsuji has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2014. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Keiji Nishizawa Mr. Keiji Nishizawa has been serving as Domestic P&C Insurance Business Owner and Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Kaoru Takahashi Mr. Kaoru Takahashi has been serving as Domestic Life Insurance Business Owner and Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance, Inc., since April 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hulic Co., Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.

Koichi Yoshikawa Mr. Koichi Yoshikawa has been serving as Chief Audit & Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. He used to work for Koa Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Masato Fujikura Mr. Masato Fujikura has been serving as Group Chief Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. He used to work for The Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Shigeru Ehara Mr. Shigeru Ehara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Overseas Insurance Business Owner and Representative Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., as well as Director in other three subsidiaries, including Sompo Canopius AG, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. and Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. He used to work for The Yasuda Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

Mikio Okumura Mr. Mikio Okumura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Nursing Care & Healthcare Business Owner and Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sompo Care Next Inc., since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for FinTech Global Incorporated.

Scott Davis Mr. Scott Trevor Davis has been serving as Independent Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since June 23, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. and Bridgestone Corporation. He is also a Professor of Rikkyo University. He used to work for Reitaku University, Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd. and Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd.

Isao Endo Mr. Isao Endo has been serving as Independent Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since June 23, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, as well as Director in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. and Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd. He used to work for Waseda University, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, Arthur Andersen and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Tamami Murata Ms. Tamami Murata has been serving as Independent Director in SOMPO Holdings, Inc. since June 23, 2014. She is also working for Murata Law Office. She used to work for Daini Tokyo Bar Association.