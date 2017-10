MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)

Name Description

Hisahito Suzuki Mr. Hisahito Suzuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for Aioi Insurance Co., Ltd. and two other Japan-based companies.

Yasuyoshi Karasawa Mr. Yasuyoshi Karasawa has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Board of a subsidiary, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Ltd. since April 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Shiro Fujii Mr. Shiro Fujii has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and another Japan-based company.

Nampei Yanagawa Mr. Nampei Yanagawa has been serving as Group Chief Risk Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.

Noriyuki Hara Mr. Noriyuki Hara has been serving as Executive Officer and Representative Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited, since June 2016. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Yasuzo Kanasugi Mr. Yasuzo Kanasugi has been serving as Executive Officer and Representative Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Masaaki Nishikata Mr. Masaaki Nishikata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Fumiaki Ohkawabata Mr. Fumiaki Ohkawabata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Mariko Bando Ms. Mariko Bando has been serving as Independent Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. She is also working for Showa Women's University. She used to work for Cabinet Office, Japan.

Mari Matsunaga Ms. Mari Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. She used to work for NTT Docomo Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. and another Japan-based firm.

Daiken Tsunoda Mr. Daiken Tsunoda has been serving as Independent Director in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. since April 2010. He is also working for a law firm that is under a new name, Nakamura & Tsunoda & Matsumoto. He used to work for another law firm that is under a new name, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto.