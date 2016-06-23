Sony Financial Holdings Inc (8729.T)

Name Description

Shigeru Ishii Mr. Shigeru Ishii has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 23, 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Sony Assurance Inc. and Sony Bank, Inc. He used to work for Yamaichi Securities Co., Ltd. and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Tomoo Hagimoto Mr. Tomoo Hagimoto has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He used to work for KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

Atsuo Niwa Mr. Atsuo Niwa has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Assurance Inc., since June 2013. He used to work for Aiwa Ltd., Sony Europe Ltd. and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Yuichiro Sumimoto Mr. Yuichiro Sumimoto has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Bank Inc., since June 21, 2017. He used to work for its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Hiroaki Kiyomiya Mr. Hiroaki Kiyomiya has been serving as Managing Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for ORIX Life Insurance Corporation and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Yutaka Ito Mr. Yutaka Ito has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Sony Assurance Inc. and Sony Lifecare Inc. He used to work for its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Shiro Kambe Mr. Shiro Kambe has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in its parent company, Sony Corporation. He used to work for Sony Europe Ltd.

Shiro Kuniya Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, NEXON Co., Ltd. and Ebara Corporation, and working for Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners.