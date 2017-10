Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)

Name Description

Koichiro Watanabe Mr. Koichiro Watanabe has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.. as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Research, Chief Director of Planning and Research, Director of 1st Planning, Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tohoku University in March 1976.

Seiji Inagaki Mr. Seiji Inagaki has been serving as President and Representative Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Group Business Strategy Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1986.

Shigeo Tsuyuki Mr. Shigeo Tsuyuki has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Operation Planning, Director of Operation-related Business, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation Planning and Director of International Business in the Company.

Takashi Kawashima Mr. Takashi Kawashima has been serving as Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Dai-ichi Frontier Life Insurance Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Satoru Tsutsumi Mr. Satoru Tsutsumi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Sales Development, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Investment in the Company.

Kenji Sakurai Mr. Kenji Sakurai has been serving as Executive Vice President in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Operation and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuma Ishii Mr. Kazuma Ishii has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since April 2011. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Budget in the Company.

Masao Taketomi Mr. Masao Taketomi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of DSR Business Promotion and Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since June 26, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Group Human Resources Unit, Director of Business Planning, Director of Contract Medical Affairs, Director of Human Resources and Chief Director of Underwriting in the Company.

Hideo Hatanaka Mr. Hideo Hatanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. October 1, 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Investigation and Senior Director of Risk Management in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Education from University of Tokyo in March 1986.

Fusakazu Kondo Mr. Fusakazu Kondo has been serving as Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since October 1, 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Finance in the Company.

Morinobu Nagahama Mr. Morinobu Nagahama has been serving as Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since October 1, 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Secretary in the Company.

Hideo Teramoto Mr. Hideo Teramoto has been serving as Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director of 1st Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyoto University in March 1983.

Koichi Maeda Mr. Koichi Maeda has been serving as Independent Director of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since October 1, 2016. He is also serving as Director in NTT Finance Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION, NTT Communications Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION and NTT EAST PROPERTIES, INC.

Koichi Masuda Mr. Koichi Masuda has been serving as Independent Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since October 1, 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He used to work for other five firms, including KPMG AZSA LLC.

George Olcott Mr. George Olcott has been serving as Independent Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Keio University. He used to work for University of Cambridge, S.G. Warburg & Co., Ltd. and S.G. Warburg Securities London.

Rieko Sato Ms. Rieko Sato has been serving as Independent Director in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Partner in Ishi Law Office. She used to work for Shearman & Sterling LLP.