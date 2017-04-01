Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)
8801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,612JPY
10:29pm EDT
2,612JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.35%)
¥9 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥2,602
¥2,602
Open
¥2,630
¥2,630
Day's High
¥2,640
¥2,640
Day's Low
¥2,602
¥2,602
Volume
1,492,200
1,492,200
Avg. Vol
3,114,267
3,114,267
52-wk High
¥2,864
¥2,864
52-wk Low
¥2,204
¥2,204
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiromichi Iwasa
|75
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Masanobu Komoda
|63
|2011
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Yoshikazu Kitahara
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kiyotaka Fujibayashi
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yasuo Onozawa
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shoichiro Kawamoto
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Ishigami
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Commercial Facility, Director
|
Masatoshi Sato
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Takashi Yamamoto
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director
|
Akihiko Funaoka
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Business, Manager of Operation Promotion Office
|
Wataru Hamamoto
|55
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshihiro Hirokawa
|55
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takayuki Miki
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masatoshi Ozaki
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Ueda
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Operation Promotion Office in Main Building Unit
|
Hiroki Saito
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Satoshi Hironaka
|56
|Executive Officer
|
Ayumu Miyata
|Executive Officer
|
Ikuo Mori
|52
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Osamu Obayashi
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of 2nd Overseas Business
|
Yosuke Seko
|57
|2013
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Shingo Suzuki
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Building
|
Toshiaki Egashira
|68
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Masako Egawa
|60
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Masafumi Nogimori
|69
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Toru Yamashita
|69
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Ken Aoki
|2017
|Manager of Document Group in General Affairs Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hiromichi Iwasa
|Mr. Hiromichi Iwasa has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1967. His previous titles include Director of Development Planning, Director of Project 1st Planning, Director of Construction, Chief Director of Project Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Asset Management, President and Executive President in the Company.
|
Masanobu Komoda
|Mr. Masanobu Komoda has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Director of Asset Operation in the Company. He obtained his LLB from The University of Tokyo in March 1978.
|
Yoshikazu Kitahara
|Mr. Yoshikazu Kitahara has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Building Business Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Waseda University in March 1980.
|
Kiyotaka Fujibayashi
|Mr. Kiyotaka Fujibayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Promotion Office in Main Residential Business Unit, Group Senior Executive Officer and Group Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.
|
Yasuo Onozawa
|Mr. Yasuo Onozawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Office in Main Building Unit, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Building and Director of Chiyoda Development in Main Building Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.
|
Shoichiro Kawamoto
|
Hiroyuki Ishigami
|Mr. Hiroyuki Ishigami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Commercial Facility and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masatoshi Sato
|Mr. Masatoshi Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan.
|
Takashi Yamamoto
|Mr. Takashi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Accommodation Business in the Company. He used to work for Sony Corporation.
|
Akihiko Funaoka
|
Wataru Hamamoto
|Mr. Wataru Hamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1984.
|
Yoshihiro Hirokawa
|Mr. Yoshihiro Hirokawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Manager of Business Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1984.
|
Takayuki Miki
|Mr. Takayuki Miki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Urban Business and Director of Logistics Facilities Business in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyushu University in March 1984.
|
Masatoshi Ozaki
|
Takashi Ueda
|
Hiroki Saito
|
Satoshi Hironaka
|
Ayumu Miyata
|
Ikuo Mori
|
Osamu Obayashi
|
Yosuke Seko
|Mr. Yosuke Seko has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Resort Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1983.
|
Shingo Suzuki
|
Toshiaki Egashira
|Mr. Toshiaki Egashira has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1972.
|
Masako Egawa
|Ms. Masako Egawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for other four companies, including Citibank, N. A. and Salomon Brothers Inc.
|
Masafumi Nogimori
|Mr. Masafumi Nogimori has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Astellas Pharma Inc.
|
Toru Yamashita
|Mr. Toru Yamashita has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for NTT DATA CORPORATION. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo University of Technology in March 1971.
|
Ken Aoki
