Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801.T)

Name Description

Hiromichi Iwasa Mr. Hiromichi Iwasa has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1967. His previous titles include Director of Development Planning, Director of Project 1st Planning, Director of Construction, Chief Director of Project Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Asset Management, President and Executive President in the Company.

Masanobu Komoda Mr. Masanobu Komoda has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Director of Asset Operation in the Company. He obtained his LLB from The University of Tokyo in March 1978.

Yoshikazu Kitahara Mr. Yoshikazu Kitahara has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Building Business Planning, Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Waseda University in March 1980.

Kiyotaka Fujibayashi Mr. Kiyotaka Fujibayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of House & Life Cooperation and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Promotion Office in Main Residential Business Unit, Group Senior Executive Officer and Group Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Yasuo Onozawa Mr. Yasuo Onozawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Operation Office in Main Building Unit, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Building and Director of Chiyoda Development in Main Building Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.

Hiroyuki Ishigami Mr. Hiroyuki Ishigami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Commercial Facility and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masatoshi Sato Mr. Masatoshi Sato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan.

Takashi Yamamoto Mr. Takashi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Accommodation Business in the Company. He used to work for Sony Corporation.

Wataru Hamamoto Mr. Wataru Hamamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Yoshihiro Hirokawa Mr. Yoshihiro Hirokawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Manager of Business Promotion Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1984.

Takayuki Miki Mr. Takayuki Miki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Urban Business and Director of Logistics Facilities Business in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyushu University in March 1984.

Yosuke Seko Mr. Yosuke Seko has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Resort Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1983.

Toshiaki Egashira Mr. Toshiaki Egashira has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also working for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1972.

Masako Egawa Ms. Masako Egawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for other four companies, including Citibank, N. A. and Salomon Brothers Inc.

Masafumi Nogimori Mr. Masafumi Nogimori has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Astellas Pharma Inc.