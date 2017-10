Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd (8804.T)

Name Description

Hajime Sakuma Mr. Hajime Sakuma has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Building Business, Director of Accounting and Vice President in the Company. He previously worked for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and The Fuji Bank, Limited. He obtained his LLB's degree from The University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Makio Tanehashi Mr. Makio Tanehashi has been serving as Chairman of Executive Board and Representative Director in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2017. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Hitoshi Nomura Mr. Hitoshi Nomura has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Building Management and Director of Building Planning in the Company.

Masami Kamo Mr. Masami Kamo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asset Service Business, Chief Director of Quality Life Business and Director in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2017. He is also serving as Representative Director and Executive President in a subsidiary, Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. He used to work for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and The Fuji Bank, Limited.

Hisao Shibayama Mr. Hisao Shibayama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Housing Business and Representative Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since March 2015. He joined the Company in October 1987. His previous titles include Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director of Kinshicho Regeneration Project Promotion, Director of City Regeneration Project Promotion and Director of Development Planning in the Company. He previously worked for Tokai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Kengo Fukui Mr. Kengo Fukui has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Building Business and Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since March 26, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Planning, Manager of Fukuoka Office and Manager of Kyushu Office in the Company.

Akira Izumi Mr. Akira Izumi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Planning and Director of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since March 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Commercial Facility Business, Director of Building Business Planning and Director of Urban Development Business in the Company.

Katsuhito Ozawa Mr. Katsuhito Ozawa was named Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Chief Director of Resort Business, Director of Overseas Business and Director in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. effective August 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Yoshiyuki Imai Mr. Yoshiyuki Imai has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since March 29, 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Meiji Yasuda Insurance Service Company, Limited.

Norimasa Kuroda Mr. Norimasa Kuroda has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. since March 26, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., and working for JTB Corp., and Seiko Instruments Inc. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.