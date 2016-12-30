888 Holdings PLC (888.L)

Name Description

Brian Mattingley Mr. Brian Mattingley is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of 888 Holdings Plc. He was Deputy Chairman of the Company and Senior Independent Non-executive Director from March 2006 until March 2012, and was then Chief Executive Officer until March 2016. He joined the Board in August 2005. He was previously Chief Executive of Gala Regional Developments Limited until 2005. From 1997 to 2003 he was Group Finance and Strategy Director of Gala Group Plc, prior to which he was Chief Executive of Ritz Bingo Limited. He has held senior executive positions with Kingfisher Plc and Dee Corporation Plc. In his capacity as Chairman of the UK Bingo Association, Mr Mattingley spent a great deal of time with regulators, which has assisted in the Board’s understanding of UK gaming regulation and laws. Mr Mattingley has been in the gaming industry since 1993, and launched one of the UK’s first online Bingo sites whilst at Gala.

Itai Frieberger Mr. Itai Frieberger is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 2 March 2016. He was previously Chief Operating Officer since April 2011, and was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director on 13 May 2015. He also serves as Managing Director of the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, Random Logic Ltd. He has worked for the Group since 2003, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Product Technologies, as well as leading various parts of the business such as marketing, product and business development. Prior to joining the Group, he held several management positions at Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. Mr Frieberger brings to the role operational experience both from within and outside the online gaming sector, as well as personal relationships and valuable insight into the industry as a whole.

Aviad Kobrine Mr. Aviad Kobrine is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of 888 Holdings Public Plc. He has been Chief Financial Officer of the Company since June 2005, and was appointed to the Board in August 2005. From October 2004 he was a consultant to the Company. Previously, he was a banker with the Media Telecoms Investment Banking Group of Lehman Brothers and prior to that, he was a senior associate with Slaughter and May. He holds a Masters in Finance from the London Business School (Distinction), a BA in Economics and an LLB from Tel Aviv University. Mr Kobrine brings with him extensive finance, economic and analytical experience, in-depth knowledge of the group and detailed knowledge of the City’s workings.

Zvika Zivlin Mr. Zvika Zivlin has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective May 9th 2017. Zvika has significant experience working with international businesses across a wide range of industries and is the Founder and Managing Partner of Tulip Capital Partners, Wells Fargo Securities' exclusive partner in Israel. In addition, Zvika currently sits on the advisory board of Infinidat Ltd., a data storage company.