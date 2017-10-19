8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)

Name Description

Suresh Venkatachari Mr. Suresh Venkatachari is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He has more than 26+ years of experience in the IT solutions & consulting industry. He leads our global leadership team that harnesses the knowledge of three market leaders to any organization. Suresh is a thought leader and entrepreneur and has developed and executed demand driven strategies to grow the business. He has founded four IT companies over the past 14 years, of which two are public limited. Prior to this, Suresh was the Head of Electronic Banking at Deutsche Bank, Singapore.

R.S. Ramani Mr. R.S. Ramani is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the company. He has 27+ years of experience in finance roles, the key areas of focus for Ramani is Finance, Accounting, Auditing and operations in IT, Education and Trading Industries. His entrepreneurial experience over the two decades in various industries in India and Overseas solid management expertise in Finance, administration and operations ensures achievement of commercial success for customers and partners.

Lakshmanan Kannappan Mr. Lakshmanan Kannappan is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the company. and he is the Head of Cloud IAM business for 8KMiles, he is a visionary leader, a serial entrepreneur who leads and directs the business operations for 8KMIles. He founded FuGen Solutions acquired by 8KMiles, is a serial entrepreneur with 24 years of software industry experience and also supports investments and M&A activities for 8KMiles. Lena is also one of the original founders of SAML 2.0 protocol and Federated Identity Management model for the industry while at OrangeFrance Telecom, which changed the way Identity Information is shared between Service Providers and enabled the huge success of SaaS, Cloud and Social Networking. Lena is a regular invited speaker in industry related events.

Harish Ganesan Mr. Harish Ganesan is Chief Technology Officer of the company. and he has been Co-Founder of 8KMiles. Harish Ganesan has more than 16+ years of experience in architecting and developing cloud computing, e-commerce and mobile application systems. He has also built large Internet banking solutions that catered to the needs of millions of users, where security and authentication were critical factors. He is responsible for the overall technology direction of the 8KMiles products and services in Cloud, Big Data and Mobility Space. Harish is a thought leader in Cloud related technologies, an Advisor and has many followers for his blogs.

Ravi Chandran Mr. Ravi Chandran is Head of Indian Operations and Non US Territory Sales of the company. He has more than 30 years of experience in IT Products, Solutions and Services Industry and solid management expertise in Marketing, Sales, Delivery and Operations. Prior to joining 8K Miles, Ravi was heading UK and Europe Operations for Ramco Systems and instrumental to drive new customer acquisition. Earlier, he has worked as Head of Global Sales and Marketing for RS Software, a company specializing in payment industry and Head of UK and Europe operations for Keane where he was responsible for topline and P&L Managed a team of 800 people (including delivery) between India and Europe and focusing on Telco, BFSI and Retail. Prior to that, he was with Keane APAC, Tecsol and IBM Singapore and Australia.